Michael O’Neill felt the scoreline was harsh on his young Northern Ireland side following a painful 5-1 friendly defeat in Sweden.

The visitors were still in the game after an hour against top-class opposition and created some decent chances.

But Sweden scored with five of their six shots on target while Ruairi McConville missed two good headed opportunities, Shea Charles should have punished a mistake by Viktor Johansson and George Saville forced a stunning save from the home keeper.

Instead it was goals from Emil Holm – set up by Alexander Isak’s run across the box – Benjamin Nygren, Ken Sema, Isak and Anthony Elanga that left Northern Ireland 5-0 down before Isaac Price hit a deflected consolation in the final minute.

Northern Ireland’s Callum Marshall (left) during Tuesday’s international friendly against Sweden at the Strawberry Arena, Stockholm. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

“We obviously didn’t come here to have a scoreline like we had tonight, but we knew it would be a tough game,” said O’Neill.

“I thought probably 2-0 was a little bit harsh on us at half-time, and then the third goal is a poor goal for us to lose off a set-piece.

“But in all honesty the attitude of the team was great. They never stopped trying to play. It was a tough night but that’s why we took a game like this.

“I think 5-1 is maybe a bit harsh on us but at the end of the day we did give them opportunities and at this level they will punish you.

“It’s not a clever run by Isak for the first goal. It’s a good run but it should not have caught us by surprise. And the second goal we should see the run off.

“But we’re asking a lot of young players who aren’t playing every week for their clubs. They are not exposed to this level and this quality of player.”

Next up for O’Neill’s side are June friendlies against Iceland and Denmark before the start of World Cup qualifying in September, where Germany await along with Luxembourg and Slovakia.

“You always learn in international football. Our team is made up of players who play in the Championship and League One,” added O’Neill.

“They were playing against players who for the most part play at the top level in the top leagues.

“That’s the difference. The physicality and the speed was a challenge for us but it’s one we’re going to have to deal with.