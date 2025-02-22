More misery for Larne as Dungannon Swifts take another stride towards top-half Premiership finish

Dungannon Swifts took another stride towards a top-half Premiership finish as Andrew Mitchell sealed a 1-0 victory over reigning champions Larne at Inver Park.

They remain in third spot behind Linfield and Glentoran while the Inver Reds are now five without a win.

Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS

Andrew Mitchell celebrates his goal. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Larne: Ferguson, Want, Donnelly, O’Connor, S. Graham, McEneff, Bolger, Cosgrove, Gallagher, Bayode, Ryan.

Subs: D. Graham, McKendry, O’Neill, Nolan, Devlin, Wallace, Simpson.

Dungannon Swifts: Dunne, S. Scott, King, Knowles, McGovern, Dillon, Glenny, Wallace, Mitchell, Bermingham, Bigiramana.

Subs: Henderson, J. Scott, Marron, Boyd, Galvin, Maguire, Hutchinson.

Referee: Ben McMaster.

FIRST HALF

3: Bright start for Larne and they’ve a massive chance to take the lead as a through ball deflects into Andy Ryan’s path, but he’s denied by a fine Declan Dunne save.

14: Gael Bigirimana launches an effort from distance which falls to Andrew Mitchell, but Dungannon striker is flagged for offside when looking to strike.

17: Superb play from Larne ends with the ball finding its way to Sean Graham in space in the box and he’s denied what looked an almost certain opener by a Steven Scott block.

23: Graham continues to find joy down the Larne left and the ball breaks kindly for him to drive towards the box. He pulls it back to Ryan but the pass is overhit and the striker can only send his shot wide on the stretch.

27: Tiarnan O’Connor finds space but with no one in the box has to hold it up. He finds Ryan and it falls to Olatunde Bayode, who shoots straight at Dunne.

38: Dungannon’s first real chance of the afternoon as Andrew Mitchell bounds down the left, crosses to John McGovern and he finds Brandon Bermingham, who blasts high over the crossbar under pressure.

45+2: GOAL – DUNGANNON SWIFTS (ANDREW MITCHELL) – Dungannon’s first shot on target results in the opener! Bermingham slips a pinpoint through ball into Mitchell’s path and he makes no mistake from close range. 1-0.

HALF TIME: Larne 0 – 1 Dungannon Swifts.

One change at the break for Larne as Conor McKendry replaces Jordan McEneff.

SECOND HALF

48: First chance after the break falls to Dungannon’s John McGovern, who curls an effort which is destined for the bottom corner, only to be denied by a fine diving Ferguson save.

50: Larne should be level! Substitute McKendry whips in a cross which finds Bayode in space at the back post. With the goal at his mercy from yards out, he slams over the crossbar.

52: Dungannon launch a counter with quick thinking from goalkeeper Dunne and Bigirimana is halted by a late challenge from Cian Bolger. Larne skipper is booked.

53: Off the crossbar! Sheer determination from McGovern as he drives into the box through Larne defenders and what looks like an effort to find Mitchell at the back post lands on the crossbar.

57: Ryan looked to have pushed Dylan King in the back before bounding into the box, but it’s not given. Danny Wallace intercepts in the nick of time, clearing the danger for a corner.

59: Yellow card for Aaron Donnelly for dragging back McGovern as he looked to latch onto a Scott through ball.

64: Substitution for Larne as Tiarnan O’Connor is replaced by Paul O’Neill and Dungannon are forced into one soon after with Bermingham unable to continue. Thomas Maguire comes on.

68: Yellow card for James Knowles as he stops Larne taking a quick free-kick.

75: Goalscorer Mitchell is replaced by Tomas Galvin.

82: Kealan Dillon tries his luck from distance but the effort doesn’t trouble Ferguson.

87: Dungannon really should have sealed the three points as McGovern takes advantage of a Shaun Want mistake to run clear through on goal, but he’s denied by a superb save from Ferguson.

88: Bolger looks to have injured himself and is replaced by Ryan Nolan. James Simpson also comes on for Tomas Cosgrove.

90+3: Danny Wallace is booked, despite his protests, for a challenge on McKendry.

90+4: Off the crossbar! Andy Ryan’s header comes off the crossbar but the referee has awarded a corner. Late drama...Dungannon eventually clear the danger and it’s full time!