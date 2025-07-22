Nathan Rooney believes former Aston Villa striker has 'potential to really kick on' after joining Larne

Larne head coach Nathan Rooney believes former Aston Villa striker Kobei Moore has the “potential to really kick on” after joining the Inver Reds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at the Premier League giants from the age of nine and racked up over 30 appearances for the club’s U21 side before gaining senior experience during a loan spell with League Two outfit Fleetwood Town last term, scoring once in 10 matches.

Moore, who netted 11 goals in Premier League Two for Villa, adds further firepower to a Larne squad who are set to be without star striker Andy Ryan for an extended period of time due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kobei arrives with a lot of potential to really kick on,” said Rooney. “He has great pace and an ability to create goalscoring opportunities and he has proven this at Premier League level during his time at Aston Villa.

Kobei Moore has joined Larne after leaving Aston Villa this summer. (Photo by Larne FC)

“For Kobei, it’s important that he comes in and shows that intent to showcase his ability and as Head Coach, I will give him the time to settle and adjust to his new life for the next season.

“I’m sure that our supporters will enjoy watching Kobei throughout the season as he now works on getting up to full speed over the coming month.”

Having already received his international clearance, Moore will be available to make his Larne debut in Thursday’s UEFA Conference League second qualifying round clash against FC Prishtina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore hopes his education at a club like Villa can stand him in good stead for his first venture into the Irish League.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” he said. “I’ve been in and around the building for a couple of days now and the culture is fantastic – the players and the manager have been very welcoming to me.

“All of the experiences I have learnt at Aston Villa during my long spell there has taught me everything I know about football and hopefully I can bring those learnings and my quality into our team here.