Nathan Rooney believes former Aston Villa striker has 'potential to really kick on' after joining Larne
The 20-year-old came through the ranks at the Premier League giants from the age of nine and racked up over 30 appearances for the club’s U21 side before gaining senior experience during a loan spell with League Two outfit Fleetwood Town last term, scoring once in 10 matches.
Moore, who netted 11 goals in Premier League Two for Villa, adds further firepower to a Larne squad who are set to be without star striker Andy Ryan for an extended period of time due to injury.
“Kobei arrives with a lot of potential to really kick on,” said Rooney. “He has great pace and an ability to create goalscoring opportunities and he has proven this at Premier League level during his time at Aston Villa.
“For Kobei, it’s important that he comes in and shows that intent to showcase his ability and as Head Coach, I will give him the time to settle and adjust to his new life for the next season.
“I’m sure that our supporters will enjoy watching Kobei throughout the season as he now works on getting up to full speed over the coming month.”
Having already received his international clearance, Moore will be available to make his Larne debut in Thursday’s UEFA Conference League second qualifying round clash against FC Prishtina.
Moore hopes his education at a club like Villa can stand him in good stead for his first venture into the Irish League.
“I’m buzzing to be here,” he said. “I’ve been in and around the building for a couple of days now and the culture is fantastic – the players and the manager have been very welcoming to me.
“All of the experiences I have learnt at Aston Villa during my long spell there has taught me everything I know about football and hopefully I can bring those learnings and my quality into our team here.
“On the pitch, I’m a hard worker and I like to create and score goals as much as I can. Personally, I’ll do as much as possible to help the team win, which is the most important thing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.