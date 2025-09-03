Nathan Rooney breaks silence after Larne departure with 'better version' message

Nathan Rooney has reflected on the “relentless chase for success” as a head coach and is seeking to become a “better version” following his departure from Larne.

Rooney left his role at Inver Park last month after overseeing just one Premiership fixture of the new campaign.

The 35-year-old was initially appointed as Tiernan Lynch’s successor, but quickly moved into a new Head of Football position when it emerged he didn’t hold the required licence to lead Larne in Europe.

Having been accepted onto the Irish FA’s Pro Licence course earlier this year, Rooney was reinstated as Inver Reds chief ahead of the new season, taking over from interim boss Gary Haveron.

Nathan Rooney left his position as Larne boss last month. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Rooney led Larne into the Conference League’s third qualifying round, overseeing penalty shootout wins against FK Auda and Pristhina before their run came to an end with a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Portuguese outfit Santa Clara.

Larne confirmed Rooney, who arrived from FCB Magpies, had “left the club by mutual consent” with the move a “decision taken in line with implementing our long-term football strategy and what we believe will gives us the best possible opportunity to succeed in the years to come”.

He was linked with interest in a vacancy at Scottish Championship outfit Airdrieonians, which was ultimately filled by former St Mirren boss Danny Lennon.

Rooney has received high praise for his coaching style and methods with many predicting he has a bright future, including Haveron, who said: “Nathan will go on and have a very successful career – he's an outstanding coach and a great character.”

In a first social media post since leaving Larne, Rooney has reflected on his journey in coaching so far and his desire to continually improve.

"Living my life on the sideline is a huge privilege knowing that nothing else can ever match it,” he said. “Being a head coach is a relentless chase for success, everyday is a mental test to please everyone and to be so organized and alert ready to react to every challenge.

"It’s been an amazing journey with so many more training kits to be worn, stadiums to visit and huge games to be won in front of many supporters who live and breathe for the amazing game.

"For now, it’s time to be present at home with family and to continue working on the past successes and working harder every day to achieve more and to be a better version.”

Larne have since put together a three-game unbeaten league run under Haveron, who was in charge for a 1-1 draw against Cliftonville before picking up victories over Portadown and Ballymena United.