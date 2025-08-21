Former Larne boss Nathan Rooney is reportedly targeting a swift return to management with Scottish Championship outfit Airdrieonians.

Rooney departed his role at Inver Park earlier this week after overseeing just one Premiership fixture of the new campaign – an opening day defeat to Coleraine.

The 35-year-old was initially appointed as Tiernan Lynch’s successor last year, but was quickly moved into a new Head of Football position when it emerged he didn’t hold the required licence to lead Larne in the Conference League.

Having been accepted onto the Irish FA’s Pro Licence course earlier this year, Rooney was reinstated as Inver Reds chief ahead of the new season, taking over from interim boss Gary Haveron.

Nathan Rooney departed Larne earlier this week. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Rooney led Larne into the Conference League’s third qualifying round, overseeing penalty shootout wins against FK Auda and Pristhina before their run came to an end with a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Portuguese outfit Santa Clara.

Larne confirmed Rooney, who arrived from FCB Magpies, had “left the club by mutual consent” with the move a “decision taken in line with implementing our long-term football strategy and what we believe will gives us the best possible opportunity to succeed in the years to come”.

The Daily Record have now reported that Rooney is interested in taking up the vacant position at Scottish second-tier outfit Airdrie, who are currently without a boss after player/manager Rhys McCabe stepped down earlier this month.

They also said “Rooney felt the time was right for a parting of the ways” with Larne now under new ownership following Kenny Bruce selling his stake to RedBall Global.

Airdrie preserved Championship status through a play-off win over Cove Rangers last season with former Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson playing a key role.