National Training Centre edges closer as Irish FA confirm 'first formal step' in planning process

The Irish FA have taken a “first formal step” in the planning process towards the creation of a new National Training Centre in Ballymena after announcing the start of its Pre-Application Community Consultation.

In February, the Irish FA outlined their plans to create a new state-of-the-art facility on a 50-acre site located at Galgorm which will serve Northern Ireland’s senior sides, underage teams and grassroots football.

The project is one of three strands included in the NI Football Fund alongside the Performance Programme, which moved to the next stage last month when Gordon Lyons announced the 20 Irish League clubs successful in sealing progression, and Grassroots Facilities Programme.

While the Irish FA haven’t provided an estimate of how much the National Training Centre will cost, reports have suggested it could be in the region of £8-10million.

Plans for the Irish FA's new National Training Centre at Galgorm. (Photo by Irish FA)

Predicting the new facility will “become the beating heart of Northern Ireland’s football community”, the Irish FA have confirmed they’ve now taken a next step in the process with consultation events being staged at Galgorm Resort on October 23 and November 12.

Having submitted a Proposal of Application Notification last month, the Pre-Application Community Consultation is a requirement for those projects classed as a “major development” under the Development Management Regulations.

The Irish FA’s Technical Director, Aaron Hughes, said: “We have spent the last number of months consulting with staff across multiple disciplines who will be using the centre most extensively to ensure it meets our collective requirements.

“And, given the scale of the project, we want to broaden this out to ensure as many football partners and stakeholders can have their say as well for us to further help shape this significant project, which is at a crucial stage.”

Chief Operating Officer, Graham Fitzgerald, insists the process of gathering feedback is an important step.

“As part of the consultation process we’re keen to hear the views of as many groups and individuals as possible,” he said. “We have launched a dedicated project website, available for the next four weeks, which provides details of the development and a facility to submit comments.

"The drop-in sessions are a great vehicle, we hope, for residents and stakeholders local to the site at the Galgorm to view and comment on the proposals.