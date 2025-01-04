Newcastle United praise 'wonderful gesture' from Linfield as Irish League prepares to pay respects to Michael Newberry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have praised a “wonderful gesture” from Linfield after the Blues confirmed they’ll walk out to ‘Going Home’ in memory of Michael Newberry ahead of their Irish Cup fifth round clash against Wellington Rec – a song which is synonymous with matchdays at St James’ Park.

The Irish League football family was rocked on Monday when Cliftonville confirmed the sudden death of defender Newberry on what was his 27th birthday.

All matches being staged across Northern Ireland on Saturday will observe a minute’s silence in honour of both Newberry and former Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer, who was a director at the Lurgan Blues for nearly 40 years and chairman for almost 27 years.

Newberry, born in Newcastle upon Tyne, started his career in the youth ranks of local club Newcastle United and was named the Wor Jackie Trophy winner in 2016 – an award presented in honour of former Magpies forward Jackie Milburn and recognises an academy rising star.

Cliftonville announced the sudden death of Michael Newberry on Monday. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Inpho)

The iconic ‘Going Home (Local Hero)’ by Mark Knopfler was first released in 1983 and has welcomed Newcastle’s players onto the St. James' Park pitch since the early-1990s.

It was re-recorded earlier this year by Knopfler's Guitar Heroes and included contributions from the likes of Sting, Sam Fender, Eric Clapton, Roger Daltrey, Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Pete Townshend and Ronnie Wood.

Newberry, who was a lifelong Newcastle fan, spent three-and-a-half years with Linfield after arriving from Icelandic outfit Víkingur Ólafsvík in January 2021, going on to play his part in two Premiership title triumphs alongside lifting an Irish Cup crown and two BetMcLean Cups.

"Linfield will enter the pitch to St James' Park and @NUFC walk out song 'Going Home' in memory of the late Michael Newberry ahead of tomorrow's Irish Cup tie,” the club posted on social media. “Michael was a lifelong Newcastle fan and a product of the club's academy.”

Underneath the Blues’ post, Newcastle United’s official X account replied: “A wonderful gesture.”

It will be an emotional afternoon at Solitude as reigning Irish Cup champions Cliftonville get their defence underway against Banbridge Rangers in the club’s first match since Newberry’s passing.

Tributes have poured in from around the world for Newberry and Reds manager Jim Magilton, who signed the defender from Linfield during the summer, said he was “a credit to his family”.

"We remember Michael Newberry with heavy hearts,” he said on the club’s website. “I first came to know Michael when he burst on to the scene as a talented young player at Newcastle United – his boyhood Club and greatest love.

"With his unmistakable red hair and boundless passion for the game, he quickly stood out, not just for his skill, but for his enthusiasm, determination and unwavering dedication.

“Although his dream of playing for Newcastle didn’t materialise, it never deterred him from forging his own path in football.

"I’ve followed Michael’s journey throughout his career and, when the opportunity arose to bring him to Cliftonville, I didn’t hesitate.

"He brought the same passion and determination to every training session and match. Winning mattered deeply to him, but so did the love for the game and the bonds he formed with team-mates.

“Michael was a remarkable young man, a credit to his family, his team-mates and the entire football community.