Portadown manager Niall Currie is delighted to keep “huge asset” Aaron Traynor at the club for next season after the experienced defender signed a new one-year contract.

The former Lisburn Distillery, Carrick Rangers, Coleraine and Cliftonville full-back made 31 appearances across competitions in 2023/24 to help the Shamrock Park outfit win the Championship title, Mid-Ulster Cup and reach the BetMcLean Cup final.

Portadown have already signed Shay McCartan, Aaron McCarey and Steven McCullough ahead of their top-flight return while Traynor joins Lee Chapman in committing his future to the club in recent days after the right-back penned a fresh two-year deal.

"Aaron was simply brilliant for us both in the changing rooms while he wasn’t playing and when he got into the team,” Currie told the club’s website. “He proved a huge asset when he came into the team and will be again next season for us, we want players here committed and he has been that since he arrived.”

Portadown manager Niall Currie with the Championship trophy. PIC: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Traynor arrived for his second stint with Portadown last summer after leaving Cliftonville and was happy to play his part in the club’s success.

"I’m happy to sign again after last seasons achievements,” he said. “Last year had its own challenges with Niall having to build a brand new squad and then adding again to it in January which meant it took the team time to gel but we peaked at the business end which had a massive impact in our promotion.

“Already in the last few weeks we have brought in quality signings with a few more to come, the club is in a good place and I’m looking forward to see what we can achieve next season.”

Chapman staying for another two years is a significant boost for Portadown with the former Glentoran, Lisburn Distillery, Carrick Rangers and Ballymena United defender winning six individual prizes at the club’s recent awards ceremony, including Players’ Player of the Year, after an impressive campaign.

"I’m delighted to extend my stay here for another two years,” he said. “From the first moment I arrived, the level of support and love from the fans and everyone at the club has been unbelievable.

“I’m so appreciative of this and it really helped push us on last season. I’m already looking forward to the new season and can’t wait to get back to playing in the Premiership, where this club belongs.”