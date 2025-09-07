Niall Currie not in favour of VAR in Irish League despite controversial Linfield goal

Portadown manager Niall Currie admits he’s not a fan of VAR (video assistant referee) – even though his team were victims of a big error in their 3-0 Premiership defeat against Linfield at Windsor Park.

The match officials were in the spotlight as David Healy’s boys racked up their third win in the defence of their league title.

Following a scoreless first half, where the Ports restricted the home team to very few scoring chances, the Blues broke the deadlock on 53 minutes when new boy Sam Taylor volleyed home a Sean Brown cross.

But the game’s big controversial moment arrived only nine minutes later when Kirk Millar scampered down the right before crossing for Matthew Fitzpatrick, whose low shot was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.

To everyone’s astonishment, referee Declan Hassan awarded the goal on the advice of his assistant. McCarey and his team-mates protested vigorously, but the goal stood.

Although the Blues went on to wrap up the points by grabbing a third goal 13 minutes from time when Fitzpatrick drilled home a Kieran Offord cross, the damage was done earlier on – that decision sucked the life out of Currie’s side.

“I’m not a fan of VAR, but I suppose would have been glad of it on this occasion,” said Currie. “Personally, I don’t like it.

“I think it takes away the spontaneous stuff. I look at the games in England, when someone scores a goal, you must wait on the check...the moment is gone.

“So, it’s not for me. I think we are fine without it in the Irish League, even though there was a clear and obvious error by the officials.

“It was the game-changer. That decision took the game away from us.

“You must be 100 per cent right when making decisions like that. I spoke to the officials afterwards and they realise they’ve made a huge, huge mistake.

“It was the pin in the balloon moment because we were really good up to that point. We were carrying a threat, and we had a wonderful shape about us.

“The question I’ve got to ask is how he (the assistant) sees it and why he gave the goal? No one in the ground thought the ball was over the line.

“When you see the striker turning away and not celebrating, that tells you everything. It’s a red flag situation.

“I’m extremely disappointed but really proud of the players because we acquitted ourselves fantastically well.”

Linfield boss David Healy insists his team were full value for the win despite being handed that second goal.

“I can understand why Niall and his backroom team were upset,” he said. “When you are on the wrong end of decisions you always feel, ‘why me?’ I get their frustration...I get the goalkeeper’s frustration and the players.

“The decision probably gave us a cushion that they were never going to bridge. I’m sure they wanted to stay in the game as long as possible.

“But I’ve no doubt Niall also realised we were not all that great in the first half, so I’m sure he warned his boys to expect some sort of response.

