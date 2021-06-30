NIFL defibrillators commitment in role to ‘serve and protect’ Irish League clubs

Following the distressing events at Euro 2020 in Denmark, a risk assessment by the NIFL Board outlined a desire to protect all our clubs to potentially help save the life of someone experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest.

As a result, new defibrillators will be provided to 41 clubs within the NI Football League membership, including all teams in the Premiership, Championship, Premier Intermediate League and Women’s Premiership.

NIFL Chairman Gerard Lawlor said: “The role of the NI Football League is not just to govern but to serve and protect our membership, and this is an important service that we can offer to our clubs to protect players, supporters and staff.

NIFL Chairman Gerard Lawlor

“Everyone in football got a real shock at the events in Denmark a few weeks ago, so if this project saves one life over a period of time, we simply can’t put a value on that.”

“The health and welfare of the people connected with our clubs is paramount and sincere thanks to my colleagues on the NIFL Board for their support in delivering this vital support.”

Danish midfielder hristian Eriksen collapsed during the EURO 2020 group game against Finland earlier this month.

He suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch and was resuscitated by medical staff, who administered CPR and also used a defibrillator.

After examinations over the past couple of days doctors decided on fitting an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) as the best course of action.

Eriksen, who played in England for Tottenham for seven years between 2013 and 2020, has now returned home after also visiting his Denmark team-mates.

A statement from the Danish FA last week read: “Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet.

“Today he also visited the national team in Helsinger and from there he will go home and spend time with his family.”

Eriksen, who was described as “gone” during his collapse by the Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen has been inundated with well wishes from all over the world following his ordeal.

He added in a statement: “Thank you for the massive number of greetings, it has been incredible to see and feel.

“The operation went well and I am doing well under the circumstances.”

