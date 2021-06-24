No panic from David Jeffrey despite another Showgrounds exit

Jim Ervin, Tony Kane, Jonny Addis, Ross Glendinning, Kofi Balmer, Joe McCready, James Knowles and Ryan Harpur have all left the club along with Trai Hume and Ben Wylie, who have returned to their parent clubs after their loan deals ended.

And while the exit door has been open there hasn't been a lot of action in the arrivals lounge.

Jeffrey admitted it has been a "challenging time, but insisted there is plenty of work going on behind the scenes to strengthen the squad and that there is certainly no panic.

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey

"Whilst there have been a number of departures from the Showgrounds, don't let that fool that there isn't an immense amount of work going on to replenish the squad," he told the club website.

"What we are able to do is to maximise our budget, and our squad space given the league limits in the number of player allowed over 21, outside of homegrown players.

"It is a challenging time for us, that is no doubt, and people will see what the top clubs are doing but we know where we want to get to and we are working away in the background on that.

"The same could have been said this time last year, and we went on to add the likes of McCartan, McElroy, Waide and Redman to the squad, so we are certainly in no panic mode."

