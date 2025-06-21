Northern Ireland and Rangers legend 'can’t believe' former team-mate David Healy 'still gets criticised at times' after Linfield success

Northern Ireland legend Steven Davis admits he “can’t believe” that former team-mate David Healy receives criticism at times and hailed the “incredible job” he has done at Linfield.

After enjoying a remarkable playing career which included becoming Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer and spells at the likes of Manchester United, Fulham, Sunderland and Rangers, Healy stepped into his first managerial role with the Blues in 2015.

Since then, Healy has delivered six Premiership titles, including last season as his side became the first to seal Gibson Cup glory before the split, three League Cup crowns and two Irish Cups.

The 45-year-old will lead Linfield back into Champions League qualifying this summer – they’ve been drawn against reigning League of Ireland champions Shelbourne in next month’s first round – and he has been heavily linked with vacancies at Raith Rovers and Dundee in recent times.

David Healy celebrates winning his sixth Premiership title at Linfield last season. (Photo by Pacemaker)

Davis, who made a record 140 appearances for Northern Ireland, has had a taste of management himself having been placed in interim charge of Scottish giants Rangers in 2023 while he currently serves on Michael O’Neill’s backroom staff.

The former Aston Villa midfielder feels Healy deserves immense credit for his trophy-laden Linfield tenure and is in disbelief that some don’t give him the praise he has earned.

"I think he has done an incredible job,” said Davis on NIFL’s social media channels. “I look at it and can’t believe he still gets criticised at times because he has done fantastic.

"We all know the demands that Linfield brings and to be there for the period of time that he has been and still delivering success on a regular basis, season after season, he has done an incredible job and he deserves a lot of plaudits for it.”

While Ballymena native Davis spent the entirety of his playing career across the water, he shared an international pitch with a number of stars who started in the Irish League, including Euro 2016 hero Gareth McAuley and Stuart Dallas.

Now part of O’Neill’s coaching team, Davis works with the likes of Ronan Hale and Lee Bonis, who both earned moves last summer after impressing in the Premiership, and the Rangers legend feels Northern Ireland’s top-flight is a great platform for talent.

"In football, players will have disappointments, whether it’s being released from academies and they end up coming back to Northern Ireland, but it’s great to have those people to look to like Gareth McAuley, Stuart Dallas and see how they progressed through their careers,” added Davis.

“They started in the Irish League and that gave them a great base of learning in a men’s environment, getting an opportunity to play and then clubs seeing the quality they had.

"I think it’s really important and we’ve seen more and more of it. It's a great platform for young players.

"All the young players in the league should have the ambition to play for Northern Ireland. They should see that pathway of players who have started off in the Irish League and have went on to achieve that.