The 34-year-old made a move across the water to Bristol Rovers in 2011 following spells with Ballyclare Comrades and Ballymena United, playing over 100 times for the club before moving onto Peterborough United (2014) and then Hearts (2017).

Smith made 203 appearances for Hearts across competitions and helped them qualify for this season’s Europa Conference League.

“All three of them have been fantastic to work with since I came into the first-team scene,” said interim manager Steven Naismith with Ross Stewart and Gary Mackay-Steven also leaving.

Northern Ireland's Michael Smith

“They’re all at different stages of their careers and have faced different challenges this season but they’ve always given nothing less than 100% and they should be proud to be part of this club’s history.

“I wish them and their families nothing but success in the future.”

Smith, who has earned 19 international caps and opened the scoring against Germany in a Euro 2020 qualifier in November 2019, was also praised for his impact at the club by Sporting Director, Joe Savage.

“All three of these guys have played a part in helping this club to return to the top end of Scottish football,” he said.

“Michael’s performances saw him become a real fans’ favourite and the way he went about his business meant that he was someone that the younger players looked up to.

“We thank all three for their services to Hearts and wish them well in the future.”

Smith won Ballyclare Comrades’ Young Player of the Year award two seasons in a row (2006/07, 2007/08) and was also named Ballymena United’s Player of the Year in 2009/10.