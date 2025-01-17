Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland international Toni-Leigh Finnegan admits she’s ready for “a big move in my career” after joining Scottish side Aberdeen from Cliftonville.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old helped the Reds clinch a memorable treble last season as they celebrated League Cup and Irish Cup success either side of lifting the Premiership title, while Finnegan also represented the Solitude outfit in the Champions League.

Midfielder Finnegan made her senior international debut in March 2020 and played a part as Northern Ireland achieved history by booking their spot at Euro 2022, but missed out on the tournament through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finnegan becomes the latest Irish League star to make the move to Scotland after Glentoran duo Kerry Beattie and Joely Andrews joined Hearts in July.

Toni-Leigh Finnegan celebrates Irish Cup success with Cliftonville in October (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Subject to clearance, Finnegan could make her Aberdeen debut in Sunday’s Sky Sports Cup semi-final against Hibernian at Meadowbank.

“I’m really excited to be at Aberdeen,” said Finnegan. “It is a big move in my career, and I’m excited to get started and learn from Scott (Booth) and the rest of the girls.

"I feel like this is the natural next step for me.”

In a post on Instagram, Finnegan added: “10+ years at this very special club. Thank you for everything @cliftonvillefootballclub. Memories that will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad