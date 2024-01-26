Steven Davis following his retirement. PIC: Rangers FC

The 39-year-old represented Northern Ireland on 140 occasions – a British men’s record – captaining his country 82 times and made over 700 appearances for top-flight clubs in England and Scotland, including 389 at the Glasgow giants where Davis enjoyed great silverware success across two stints.

He first arrived at Ibrox in 2008 on loan from Fulham before making the move permanent and after spending seven years with Southampton, Davis returned to Rangers in 2019, where he ultimately brought the curtain down on a stellar career.

Named in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Season on four occasions and PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year in 2010, Davis was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame last year alongside James Tavernier and Allen McGregor.

"I couldn’t possibly pick one (favourite memory) – there have been too many special moments,” he told Rangers TV. “The journeys to the European Cup finals, winning the league at different times, in the last game of the season in the manner that we did three consecutive years, and then coming back to get 55 when there was a lot of pressure on the club.

"It was a first trophy for a lot of the boys and sharing that together was special. There have been far too many to pick out one – i just feel fortunate to have played for my boyhood club and it’s such a special club.

"You forge special relationships with people around the club as well and I’m certainly going to miss everybody.”

Having grown up in Ballymena as a Rangers fan, Davis soaked in every single opportunity he got to walk out onto the famous Ibrox turf and will treasure the special connection created with supporters.

"As soon as I came to the club it felt like home,” he added. “It has been incredible from the very first moment I walked through the door.

"I feel like the fans have got behind me and have supported me. Throughout your career – and I’ve been here for over nine years – you’re going to have bad moments, but I always felt their support behind me and I’m thankful for that.

"The fans push us on as players and they have done that throughout my time here. When you have that success it’s very much about the two marrying together and it’s incredible.

"I don’t think I ever took for granted playing at Ibrox or walking down that tunnel because it’s such a special stadium and growing up as a Rangers fan it was something I always wanted to do.