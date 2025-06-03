Northern Ireland claimed a Women’s Nations League promotion play-off place after securing a 1-1 Group B1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica.

The visitors only needed to avoid defeat to secure their play-off berth and Simone Magill’s opener put them in a healthy position before Sofija Krajusumovic brought Bosnia back on level terms before the break.

Northern Ireland seemed happy to protect their result but suffered a scare when Una Rankic hit the goal frame from a free-kick but hung on to grab their chance to climb into League A.

Tanya Oxtoby’s side opened the scoring midway through the first half as Rebecca Holloway burst through the middle of the park and picked out the run of Magill, who slotted home her 28th international goal.

Northern Ireland’s Simone Magill during the 1-1 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina in Zenica. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

However, their lead only lasted a matter of six minutes before the hosts got themselves on level terms.

Elma Husic’s ball over the top found Krajusumovic and she did well to get the beating of Ellie Mason before she fired into the far corner.

Northern Ireland immediately went in search of a goal to regain their advantage and twice came close as Magill saw her effort smothered by Almina Hodzic before the goalkeeper kept out Megan Bell’s strike with another save.

Bosnia were soon gifted a free-kick and Rankic stepped up and bent her effort round the wall only to see it crash off a post and away to safety.

After the break, Northern Ireland almost retook the lead with a devastating counter-attack, Keri Halliday unleashing Magill who could not quite guide her powerful finish on target.

Bosnia needed to win but found attacking openings few and far between; Ena Sabanagic was next to have a go after she made her way into the box but her end product was easily dealt with by Jackie Burns.

BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA: Hodzic, Sabanagic, Sliskovic, M Hasanbegovic, Muhic, Husic, Rankic, Milinkovic, Krajsumovic, Nikolic, Kapetanovic.

Subs: E Hasanbegovic, Dumanjic, Veletanlic, Juric, Grebenar, Gacanica, Krajnic, Brnic, Milovic, Aida Hadzic.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Burns, Holloway, Dugdale, Mason, Wade, McPartlan, Bell, Andrews, McKenna, Maxwell, Magill.