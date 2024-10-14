Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s Nations League match against Bulgaria on Tuesday night could yet prove to be their last home game of the year as doubts persist over whether next month’s fixture against Belarus will be played in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael O’Neill’s side are due to face Belarus at Windsor Park on November 15 in the penultimate game of their League C Group 3 campaign.

The UK Government has issued informal neutrality guidance to national sporting bodies, stating that Russian and Belarusian athletes should only be able to compete in international sport as neutrals and not representing their country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guidance – raised as a topic before Saturday’s ‘away’ match against Belarus which was played behind closed doors at a neutral venue in Hungary – allows sporting bodies to make their own decisions on individual events, and the Government recognised the difficult position the Irish FA was in.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill during Saturday's UEFA Nations League game against Belarus at the ZTE Arena, Zalaegerszeg in Hungary. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

But the situation becomes more complicated when it comes to next month’s fixture as the Government would need to issue entry visas to the Belarus team for them to play in Belfast.

Further discussions are due to take place later this week and a spokesperson for the Irish FA said: “The Irish Football Association is in contact with appropriate UEFA and government officials on this matter.”

Speaking on Monday, O’Neill said: “It’s not in our control, the situation in November. We’ll just address that when it comes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager had alluded to the situation when speaking after Saturday’s goalless draw in Zalaegerszeg.