Northern Ireland women confirm Windsor Park World Cup qualifier against England

The match on April 12 will be only the second time the women’s team have played at the National Football Stadium since 2010 – during which time major redevelopment of the ground has taken place.

Manager Kenny Shiels said: “It is great news for both the team and the staff that we will be playing England at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

“We are hoping there will be a bumper crowd to cheer us on.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland head coach Kenny Shiels being interviewed after the final whistle of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 UEFA Qualifying match at Seaview, Belfast. Picture date: Tuesday October 26, 2021.

Shiels’ side last played at Windsor Park in September when they beat Latvia 4-0.

April’s match against the Group D leaders will be the second of two World Cup 2023 qualifiers for Northern Ireland – they are away to Austria on April 8 – and their final competitive fixture before Euro 2022.

-----------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.