Northern Ireland’s clash with Belarus to be played in Belfast after visa doubt

Northern Ireland’s Nations League match against Belarus will be played in Belfast later this month after entry visas were granted to the visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue for the November 15 fixture has been in some doubt given the UK Government’s stance that athletes from Belarus should only compete in international sport under a neutral flag due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

If the Government had declined to issue visas, a neutral venue would have been needed to stage the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said he was “confident” the game would be played at Windsor Park and the the necessary paperwork has now been completed. The Irish FA confirmed the fixture with a social media post on Friday morning.

Northern Ireland defeated Bulgaria 5-0 at Windsor Park last month. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Northern Ireland’s away game against Belarus last month was played in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary, behind closed doors, and ended in a 0-0 draw.

Confirmation of the fixture will come as a relief to Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill, who had said he felt it would be “unfair” if his team were made to play a home game at a neutral stadium.

The game against Belarus will be Northern Ireland’s penultimate fixture of their Nations League C Group 3 campaign, which wraps up with a game away to Luxembourg on November 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After beating Bulgaria 5-0 on October 15, O’Neill’s side moved to the top of the group with seven points from four games, one clear of Belarus and two above Bulgaria.