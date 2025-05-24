Sunderland will play in the Premier League next season after substitute Tommy Watson scored in the fifth minute of added time to seal a dramatic 2-1 Championship play-off final comeback win over Sheffield United featuring Northern Ireland internationals Dan Ballard and Trai Hume.

Watson had only been on the Wembley pitch since the 73rd minute when he intercepted a pass and was given room just outside the box to advance on goal and send a beautifully-placed finish into the bottom corner to secure the Black Cats a return to the top flight for the first time since 2017.

The Blades had looked set to seal themselves an immediate promotion following their relegation last season, Tyreece Campbell’s goal midway through the first half handing Chris Wilder’s side a lead they held until the final 15 minutes.

Eliezer Mayenda then scored with a stunning drive to level for Regis Le Bris’ side before Watson stole the ball from Kieffer Moore and produced a moment that will live long in Wearside folklore.

Sunderland's Trai Hume, the former Irish League player, drops to his knees in celebration at the final whistle following Sky Bet Championship play-off final glory. (Photo by Ben Whitley/PA Wire)

It capped a stunning culmination to a first season in charge for Le Bris. The French coach took over last summer after a tumultuous campaign that saw three different managers lead the team, but in only his second senior job in management – after joining from Lorient – he completed Sunderland’s long march back from the depths of League One.

His team spent most of the first half on the back foot. Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson kept them from falling behind inside two minutes with a wonderful one-handed save, reaching low to his left to keep out Moore’s header as the striker met Gustavo Hamer’s cross.

In attempting to prevent Moore from reaching the ball, defender Luke O’Nien fell awkwardly and, after requiring oxygen on the pitch, was substituted with a dislocated shoulder.

Blades’ goal came from a Sunderland corner, Hamer streaking over the halfway line as the Black Cats tried to get back before playing a perfectly-weighted pass inside to Campbell, who advanced on Patterson and lifted the ball beautifully into the corner as the goalkeeper went to ground.

Northern Ireland international Daniel Ballard competing against Sheffield United for Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Harrison Burrows thought had scored a spectacular second goal for the Blades when he leathered the ball home on the half-volley from outside the box.

The goalkeeper though looked to be unsighted by Vinicius Souza, who attempted to get a flick and – following a pitchside VAR review – the goal was ruled offside.

In the second half, Patterson was again the hero for Sunderland.

Defender Dennis Cirkin was careless in allowing Andre Brooks to dispossess him as the ball dropped into the box, but there again was the goalkeeper to stick out a boot and prevent Brooks’ effort from finding the bottom corner.

A valuable save looked priceless moments later when Mayenda burst into the area from Patrick Roberts’ pass and, after taking a touch to make space, rifled the ball into the roof of Michael Cooper’s net to level it.