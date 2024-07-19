Northern Ireland's opposition for Euro 2025 play-off revealed as Tanya Oxtoby's side look to take next step towards major tournament
Tanya Oxtoby’s side progressed to the next stage of qualifying as a seeded team in Path Two after finishing second behind Portugal in League B, Group 3, rounding their campaign off with consecutive victories over Malta and Bosnia & Herzegovina.
That has now set up a showdown with Croatia, who finished third in Group 4 – five points adrift of winners Wales and two behind second-placed Ukraine, scoring four goals and conceding nine times across six matches.
Northern Ireland have continued to progress in the right direction under former Chelsea assistant Oxtoby and are aiming to qualify for a second consecutive European Championship finals after securing safe passage in 2022, where they faced eventual champions England, Austria and Norway.
The double-header against Croatia will take place between October 23-29 before the winner progresses into Round Two of qualifying, with those matches scheduled between November 22 and December 3.
”I just said to them at the end...I don’t really know what to say,” Oxtoby told the Northern Ireland social media channel after Tuesday’s victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina. "We changed shape three or four times to try and exploit different spaces to get more pressure on the ball.
"They did that with ease I thought and that just shows how far we’ve come...for them to be able to apply things so fluidly, adapt and manage the game the way we did.
"Everyone played their part and I just thought it was a fantastic performance tonight. I think we’ve really turned a corner...I felt the last window was like the bend if you like and now I feel like we’re really progressing.
"We’re starting to play the type of football I know these girls can play. They’re aggressive, they’re positive, they put teams on the back foot. And, for me, that’s super pleasing that we’re heading in the right direction.
"There’s got to be competition for places because that’s how you get players to reach their potential...not only in training obviously but out on the pitch on a game day. So we need competition for places all over the pitch.”
