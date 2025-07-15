Nottingham Forest confirm arrival of talented Linfield youngster after 'extensive scouting'
The 16-year-old made four Premiership appearances for the Blues last term, scoring his maiden goal against Larne in April, and also featured in the Irish Cup for David Healy’s side.
Thompson, who is a Northern Ireland youth international, has been highly-rated while coming through the ranks at Windsor Park and will now take the next step of his journey in England.
The young attacker follows in the footsteps of the likes of fellow Linfield academy graduates Braiden Graham, Ceadach O’Neill and Cole Brannigan, who all sealed moves to Premier League clubs in recent years.
It’s another big moment for the Irish League in an impressive summer where Chris Atherton (Chelsea), Matthew Burns (Sunderland) and Joel Kerr (West Ham United) joined English top-flight teams.
“As ever it’s a really proud moment for the players and their families when they sign their scholarships,” said Forest’s Head of Academy, Chris McGuane. “It marks a big step in their journey of trying to establish a career in football, and they all deserve to be continuing with us.
“There is a clear pathway for talented young players from the area and the bulk of the new scholars are continuing on with us with some having been here since the early Foundation Phases.
"It is also good to be adding in high-potential players to the group from elsewhere, which is a direct result of our new, extensive scouting activities.
“They will be looked after by our outstanding staff across all departments within the Academy and will be pushed to continue developing as both players and young adults. We wish them all the best for the season ahead.”
