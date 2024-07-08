Joel Thompson in action for Crusaders before moving to Nottingham Forest. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Nottingham Forest youngster Joel Thompson feels playing in the Irish League has helped bring the best out of a number of his Northern Ireland U19 teammates ahead of this month’s European Championships.

Thompson starred in the Premiership for Crusaders before making the move across the water while Aodhan Doherty and Braiden Graham have joined Blackburn Rovers and Everton respectively this summer after impressing for Linfield.

For last month’s friendly double-header against Slovakia which acted as final preparation for the major tournament, Gareth McAuley selected five players who plied their trade in the Irish League – Doherty, Graham, Sean Brown, Corey Smith and Casey Smyth – while Daithi McCallion spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Ballymena United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The talent in this squad is scary,” said 18-year-old Thompson. “Some of the things they do are unbelievable. Even the boys who aren't across the water are on it every single day.

"Boys like Sean Brown and Daithi McCallion you can see playing in the Irish League has made a big difference to them. I haven't seen them in a few months but they are different players now having played in a men's league.”

Northern Ireland have been drawn in Group A alongside defending champions Italy, Norway and Ukraine, who they will begin their campaign against at Inver Park next Monday.

The top-six finishers from the eight teams competing at the Euros will also book their spot at next year’s U20 World Cup in Chile and Thompson insists the hosts won’t just be making up the numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The tournament being at home is something which is going to help us massively,” he added. “Even when the senior side plays you can see how much the crowd helps them.

"I go along to all the international games, so to be the one on the pitch now and the crowd hopefully helping me and the rest of the team is fantastic. Hopefully they come out in their numbers as it will make a big difference for everyone.

"We're not here to play the games just because we're the host nation, we're here to win. You never go into a tournament thinking you can't wait to get to the semi-final, we're here to win, there's no underestimation about that.

"Every member of the squad is thinking about winning the tournament and these two games coming up are the next step in doing that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be Northern Ireland legend McAuley’s first tournament in charge of the U19 squad since being appointed manager in August – the same time as Tommy Wright was placed in charge of the U21 team.

Having enjoyed seven seasons in the Premier League with West Brom, the 44-year-old is able to pass a wealth of experience onto his young charges and Thompson says he fills the players full of confidence.

"He is famous and when you see someone of his stature you do feel a bit star-struck and don't know what to say, but if I wanted to I know I could call him at any time of the day and he would be there for me,” he said. "He's not just a great footballer, he's the nicest guy ever as well.

"To have someone like that behind you pushing you on fills you with so much confidence. We're going to play in the U19 Euros, he played and scored in the European Championships!