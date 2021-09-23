One thousand tickets made available for Northern Ireland's crucial World Cup clash

One thousand Northern Ireland fans will be able to attend next months World Cup qualifier in Switzerland the Irish FA has confirmed.

By Steven Crawford
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 5:42 pm

The Swiss FA has confirmed away fans will be allowed to attend the qualifier on 9 October, which is being staged at the Stade de Geneve.

Applications for tickets are open to current GAWA Official members.

Tickets will be priced at CHF 30.00 and a booking charge will apply.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It’s the first time since the Covid pandemic began that an away allocation has been granted to Northern Ireland fans

Fans intending to travel to the game must ensure they meet the relevant entry requirements at the time of travel.

The Irish FA would recommends fans regularly check the Foreign Office website.

Ian Baraclough's side are currently third in Group C three points behind Switzerland.

Northern Ireland are also due to play Hungary at the Natsionalen Stadion Vasil Levski - Sofia Tuesday 12 October in the second qualifier in October.

Read More

Read More
Liverpool praise for ‘super game’ by Northern Ireland’s Conor Bradley on debut