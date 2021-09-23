One thousand tickets made available for Northern Ireland's crucial World Cup clash
One thousand Northern Ireland fans will be able to attend next months World Cup qualifier in Switzerland the Irish FA has confirmed.
The Swiss FA has confirmed away fans will be allowed to attend the qualifier on 9 October, which is being staged at the Stade de Geneve.
Applications for tickets are open to current GAWA Official members.
Tickets will be priced at CHF 30.00 and a booking charge will apply.
Fans intending to travel to the game must ensure they meet the relevant entry requirements at the time of travel.
The Irish FA would recommends fans regularly check the Foreign Office website.
Ian Baraclough's side are currently third in Group C three points behind Switzerland.
Northern Ireland are also due to play Hungary at the Natsionalen Stadion Vasil Levski - Sofia Tuesday 12 October in the second qualifier in October.