The Swiss FA has confirmed away fans will be allowed to attend the qualifier on 9 October, which is being staged at the Stade de Geneve.

Applications for tickets are open to current GAWA Official members.

Tickets will be priced at CHF 30.00 and a booking charge will apply.

It’s the first time since the Covid pandemic began that an away allocation has been granted to Northern Ireland fans

Fans intending to travel to the game must ensure they meet the relevant entry requirements at the time of travel.

The Irish FA would recommends fans regularly check the Foreign Office website.

Ian Baraclough's side are currently third in Group C three points behind Switzerland.