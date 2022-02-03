Oxford new boy Oisin Smyth could feature against Portsmouth
Former Dungannon Swifts captain Oisin Smyth is in line to be involved in Oxford's squad for the first time when they host Portsmouth on Saturday.
Smyth, who joined the U's on transfer deadline day, is one of three debutants pushing to be involved.
Forward Marcus Browne and Northern Ireland defender Ciaron Brown are also hoping to be called upon by boss Karl Robinson.
Speaking after completing the deal to bring Smyth to the Kassam Stadium Robinson told the club website: “He’s very much one for the future.
"He is still very raw and will have to make the adjustment to full time football but he’s a very impressive young man who clearly wants to come here, learn, and make his mark.
"He’s a good footballer and we look forward to working with him and seeing him develop.”
Twenty-one year old Smyth is determined to make the most of his opportunity.
"I can’t wait to get out there on the training pitches, work as hard as I can, and make the most of my chance here," he told the club website.
Fellow Irish League old boy Mark Sykes is also set to feature after going under root canal surgery.