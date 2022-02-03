Oxford new boy Oisin Smyth could feature against Portsmouth

Smyth, who joined the U's on transfer deadline day, is one of three debutants pushing to be involved.

Forward Marcus Browne and Northern Ireland defender Ciaron Brown are also hoping to be called upon by boss Karl Robinson.

Speaking after completing the deal to bring Smyth to the Kassam Stadium Robinson told the club website: “He’s very much one for the future.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international is pushing to be involved on Saturday

"He is still very raw and will have to make the adjustment to full time football but he’s a very impressive young man who clearly wants to come here, learn, and make his mark.

"He’s a good footballer and we look forward to working with him and seeing him develop.”

Twenty-one year old Smyth is determined to make the most of his opportunity.

"I can’t wait to get out there on the training pitches, work as hard as I can, and make the most of my chance here," he told the club website.