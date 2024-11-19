Paddy McLaughlin's Glenavon reign begins with Mid-Ulster Cup semi-final defeat to Dungannon Swifts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paddy McLaughlin’s reign as Glenavon manager began with a 2-1 Mid-Ulster Cup semi-final defeat to Dungannon Swifts, but there were certainly some early positive signs for Lurgan Blues fans at Stangmore Park.

Former Cliftonville boss McLaughlin was appointed to the Mourneview Park hotseat on Sunday – about 24 hours after Stephen McDonnell’s departure was confirmed following a Premiership defeat to the same opponents – and would have been happy with the opening half-hour showing from his new side, but they fell behind in the 33rd minute when Dean Curry headed powerfully home from James Knowles’ corner.

Glenavon came roaring out of the traps in the second half and struck back through James Doona’s cool finish after the winger was sent bounding through on goal by a stunning Keith Ward pass.

However, it was a defensive error which put the visitors behind once again as Andrew Mitchell capitalised, slotting calmly beyond Gareth Deane from close range.

New Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin watches on at Stangmore Park. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

It marks a third consecutive Mid-Ulster Cup final for the Swifts, who were beaten in each of the last two seasons, with a showpiece decider against Loughgall awaiting as they look to win the competition for a first time since 2015/16.

Both sides made significant changes from their weekend showdown – Rodney McAree opted to bring six new faces in while McLaughlin’s first team had three swaps, including selecting teenage full-back James Heaney.

In what was a slow start as the pair cancelled each other out before the impressive Steven Scott, who is enjoying a standout campaign for the Swifts, managed to find space down the right and fed Knowles, but he couldn’t make sufficient contact with an audacious backheel attempt.

A long ball from goalkeeper Patrick Solis Grogan almost sent Scott bounding through on goal once again before Barney McKeown, named Glenavon captain, recovered.

The first moment of interest for the visitors came when Heaney whipped in a dangerous cross which was cleared via a combination of Solis Grogan and Curry – the resulting corner ended up with Jack Malone firing straight at the keeper.

Malone was involved again soon after when his cross almost found Michael O’Connor lurking in the box.

However, the Swifts were gifted an opener when Rhys Marshall’s defensive error was capitalised on by Leo Alves, and while McKeown did enough to send the ball out for a corner, Curry leapt highest seconds later, heading home under limited pressure from Knowles’ pinpoint delivery.

McLaughlin’s half-time team talk almost had an immediate impact when Doona found himself in acres of space at the back post and sent his effort rebounding off the crossbar, but he wouldn’t make the same mistake in the 56th minute, finishing off Ward’s sensational through ball.

Glenavon continued to show glimpses of promise in attack with Ward and Davy McDaid combining well before laying off to Peter Campbell, who dragged his shot inches wide of the post.