​Linfield boss David Healy is banking on a winning balance between passion and patience to secure European success over Stjarnan.

In the heat of the Windsor Park home atmosphere tonight, Healy wants his Blues to show attacking intent and defensive resolve towards turning the tables on the Europa Conference League first qualifying round first-leg 2-0 deficit from last week’s trip to Iceland.

Healy is keeping the faith thanks to the positives on show from the away test and European experience within the Irish League camp."We’ve certainly given ourselves a tougher task than we would have liked but the word used this week has been ‘believe’...believe we can get the first goal and get the crowd behind us and put them under pressure,” said Healy. "So it’s important we go in with the mentality we still believe, that this is still doable.

"We missed good opportunities when we were out there to narrow the scoreline.

Joel Cooper fires goalwards for Linfield in last week's 2-0 loss at Stjarnan. (Photo by Pacemaker)

"We’ve still got to believe if we get the first – no matter when we get the first goal, preferably within the first half – then we’ve been in really good nights before at Windsor Park when the crowd has really helped us and galvanised us.

"What we can’t afford to do is go ‘gung-ho’ leave the door open after 20, 30 minutes and put yourself completely out of the tie.

"So we need to build into it, ask the players to be on the front foot and press and believe in what we’re doing can and will work.

"The opportunities that we missed last week...hopefully another week on, another week of pre-season (that will help).

"We do have goals in the team, it’s up to the players to believe.

"We’ll hopefully put them in the right areas, we’ll pick the right team, the right shape and go and get after the game.”

Gains from past games on the European stage could prove key for Linfield.

"There’s enough experience in and around the team that will be selected, there’s enough experience with myself as manager and the rest of the staff to know if you break the deadlock even in 60 minutes it still gives you enough time to go and get the goal or goals you need,” said the Linfield boss. "We know it’s going to be difficult, they’re a good side with young and athletic players...do they have the experience of some of our players? Possibly not.

"Last week I’ll call them the poor decisions that we gave away such as free-kicks on the edge of the box but they proved they’re capable of putting it in the back of the net.

"Certainly on European nights at Windsor it’s a different sort of feel, a different sort of atmosphere and we need to create the tempo we want to give the support something to pin their hopes on.

"I need the players to understand what we can’t do is put ourselves out the tie early in the game but our approach will be positive and we will play with attacking players and have a right go.

"We look on the opportunities we created last week and think if we can capitalise on one or two (in Belfast).

"Do I believe we can win the tie? 100 per cent.