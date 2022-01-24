Paul Doolin in driving seat for Portadown job as rival names dismissed by club

Doolin made history with the Ports in 1991 as the only player to win a league-and-cup double in both the Irish League and League of Ireland.

Now he is in contention for the role of Portadown boss following talks on Monday with club directors.

Dublin-born Doolin has been interviewed in the past for the Ports job, now vacant following the exit of Matthew Tipton on Sunday.

Paul Doolin celebrates Setanta Sports Cup success in 2007 with Drogheda United at Windsor Park. Pic by Pacemaker.

It is understood Doolin’s experience over 20 years in management remains attractive given Portadown’s need for a quickfire upturn, irrespective of the fact he has never been in charge of an Irish League club.

Roles with Republic of Ireland at underage level also offer a boost for Doolin’s credentials due to the youth profile of the Portadown panel.

Doolin, who counts successive Setanta Sports Cup honours on his CV as Drogheda United boss, is currently a free agent after leaving Athlone Town last November.

Club sources have ruled out a number of names linked with the position including Warren Feeney, Jim Magilton and Darren Mullen.

Portadown opened up the post to ‘expressions of interest’ on Sunday afternoon following a meeting with Tipton which led to an agreement over his departure described in a club statement as ‘a mutual parting’.

With one week until the close of the January transfer window and available league points running out, Shamrock Park officials remain keen for a quick resolution to the job search.

The Ports sit seven points adrift in the relegation zone heading into Tuesday’s home clash with Crusaders in the Premiership.

And Portadown director of football Peter Hunniford has paid tribute to the work done by Tipton across almost four years as manager of the club he previously served as player.

“In our club statement we described the change as ‘a mutual parting’ and that meeting, although one with a difficult decision made, finished amicably,” said Hunniford. “In football, decisions have to be made but we are grateful to Matthew for his hard work and there will always be a warm welcome by everyone at the club for Matthew and his family.”

