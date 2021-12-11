Paul McElroy’s moment of magic as Ballymena United battle back to defeat Larne

The visitors broke the deadlock following an even first-half tussle under the floodlights when, on 50 minutes, David McDaid capped a flowing Larne attack with a slick finish.

However, Ballymena produced a rapid response with an equaliser just eight minutes later from Conor Keeley.

Then McElroy grabbed the spotlight to secure three points for the hosts.

Paul McElroy cuts inside to steer home a superb winning goal for Ballymena United in the defeat of Larne. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

On 74 minutes, he displayed fine footwork and balance inside the box to cut inside and curl home.

Both sides worked hard across the initial exchanges in a first half of few sights of goal.

The first shot on target arrived on 25 minutes when Larne’s Graham Kelly fired goalwards for Jordan Williamson to collect.

Steven McCullough had the first significant effort as a Ballymena attack finished with the home favourite collecting on the edge of the box and testing Rohan Ferguson on the turn.

Ben Doherty forced Williamson into another save as Larne pushed forward in search of a first goal.

In response, Ryan Waide’s back-post header under pressure dropped wide following good work by McElroy.

Larne found the net after the interval thanks to a superb curling pass from midfield by Mark Randall which dropped in behind the Ballymena backline.

Tomas Cosgrove cut the ball back towards the edge of the box for the supporting McDaid to steer home on the run.

A smart long-range strike by Jude Winchester was then pushed over the crossbar by Ferguson at the expense of a corner.

From the resultant set-piece, Ross Redman clocked up a century of Irish League assists by whipping the ball into the danger zone and Keeley converted with a close-range header.

Ballymena claimed control on 74 minutes when Williamson’s upfield punt was flicked into the path of McElroy by Fuad Sule’s attempted clearance.

McElroy still had plenty of work to do but checked back inside to create the space for a left-foot effort which steered beyond Ferguson into the corner of the net.

Ballymena managed to protect the advantage and had an opportunity for a third goal when substitute David Parkhouse stepped off the sidelines for a welcome return from injury.

Parkhouse popped up at the back post to connect to McCullough’s left-wing delivery but the header bounced off the crossbar.

Coleraine goalkeeper Gareth Deane has been named Danske Bank Player of the Month for November by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association.

Cliftonville’s Jonny Addis was runner-up, with Linfield’s Jordan Stewart third.

The Championship player award went to Annagh United’s Craig Taylor.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, Chapman, Redman, Winchester, McElroy (Parkhouse, 81), Waide, McCullough, Kane, Barr, Keeley, Millar.

Subs (not used): Johnston, Henderson, Bramall, Loughran, Graham, Smith.

Larne: Ferguson, Balmer, Kelly (Jarvis, 70), Watson (Lusty, 91), Sule, Randall, Hale (Oluwa, 70), McDaid, Doherty (Lynch, 70), Bolger, Cosgrove.

Subs (not used): Argyrides, Scott, Mitchell.

REFEREE: Tony Clarke.

