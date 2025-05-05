Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Tributes to Northern Ireland legend Peter McParland have recognised his place in history as “the last of our heroes”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following his death on Sunday at the age of 91, the football world has highlighted McParland’s contribution to the game on the international stage with Northern Ireland and at club level, most memorably during Aston Villa’s 1957 FA Cup final triumph.

Against Manchester United in front of over 99,000 fans at Wembley Stadium the Newry-born McParland scored both goals in a 2-1 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Northern Ireland, McParland’s five-goal scoring run at the 1958 World Cup finals stands as a national record.

Peter McParland won 34 caps for Northern Ireland. (Photo by Pacemaker)

He was the last surviving player from both that 1957 FA Cup final and Northern Ireland’s 1958 World Cup squad.

In a social media tribute, Northern Ireland’s official account described how McParland “lit up a golden era for us” and called him “a true legend”.

The Irish Football Association’s social media account posted a tribute highlighting McParland as “the last of our heroes from that famous era”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Peter McParland who has passed away,” it read across online platforms. “Peter represented Northern Ireland with distinction, most remembered at the 1958 World Cup.

Northern Ireland's Peter McParland (centre) scored both goals in the 1957 FA Cup final as Aston Villa defeated Manchester United. (Photo by Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images)

"The last of our heroes from that famous era.”

McParland scored 121 goals in 341 appearances for Villa and eight across 34 Northern Ireland caps.

He also scored in the 1961 League Cup final as Villa beat Rotherham 3-2 over two legs and helped the club win the Second Division title in the 1959/60 season.

"Aston Villa Football Club is profoundly saddened to learn that Peter McParland, the last surviving member of the club’s 1957 FA Cup-winning team, has passed away,” read a tribute on the Premier League club’s website. “Peter, who recently celebrated his 91st birthday, will always be remembered as the player who scored both goals when Villa beat Manchester United 2-1 in the 1957 FA Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter McParland holds the FA Cup and waves to the crowd in 2014. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“And four years later he hit the winner as Villa lifted the new League Cup, making him the first footballer to score in the finals of both major domestic knockout cup competitions.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Peter’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“Born in Newry, Northern Ireland in April 1934, McParland was signed by Villa manager George Martin from Dundalk, making his debut at home to Wolves in September 1952.

“He won the first of his 34 international caps while still a teenager, scoring twice on his debut against Wales in 1954, and was the first Villa player to play in the World Cup finals when representing his country in Sweden in 1958.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By then, he had savoured Wembley glory when Villa, very much the underdogs, overcame the multi-talented United thanks to his two second-half goals.

“But McParland’s contribution to the Villa cause extended far beyond the final.

“He netted a total of seven cup goals that season, and the free-scoring winger – 121 goals in 341 appearances – also helped Villa to the Second Division title in 1959-60.

“The following year, he scored the extra-time winner which secured a 3-2 aggregate victory over Rotherham United in the inaugural League Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Equally at home at centre-forward as on the left wing, McParland boasted a powerful header of the ball as well as possessing a talented left foot.

“After nearly 10 years with Villa, he moved across the West Midlands to join Wolves for £35,000 in January 1962.

“He also played for Plymouth Argyle, Worcester City and Glentoran, as well as having spells in Canada and the USA.

“The last survivor of the 1957 FA Cup-winning team, he was a guest of the club at the 2015 cup final against Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“McParland also attended a special exhibition at the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery in January this year to celebrate the club’s 150th anniversary.”

McParland spent time at Glentoran as both player and manager, with the club posting the following tribute:

"Glentoran Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player-manager Peter McParland, aged 91,” it read. “Peter joined Glentoran in 1968 following the departure of Alex Young, taking on the role of player-manager.

"In his debut season, he made 18 appearances and scored 10 goals before leading the club to a memorable Irish League title and City Cup double in the 1969–70 campaign. He retired from playing in 1971.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Before arriving at the Oval, Peter enjoyed a celebrated career with Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as spells in Canada and the United States. An icon of Northern Ireland football, he earned 34 international caps and remains the nation’s top scorer at World Cup finals, famously scoring five goals at the 1958 tournament in Sweden.