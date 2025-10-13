PLAYER RATINGS: Marks out of 10 for Northern Ireland against Germany in Belfast – with two 8s and a 5
Here’s how the Northern Ireland players rated (out of 10):
BAILEY PEACOCK-FARRELL
It took Germany 69 minutes to force Peacock-Farrell into a first significant stop and he was alert to Gnabry’s near-post drive thanks to strong hands: (6/10)
PADDY McNAIR
Hard-working as ever, with best work out of the spotlight putting in hard yards as rivals controlled possession: (6/10)
DAN BALLARD
Had the ball in the net but denied by offside flag, comfortable on the ball and proved commanding at the back with strength and leadership: (8/10)
TRAI HUME
As expected against possession-heavy visitors, crucial concentration and energy to help along backline: (6/10)
JUSTIN DEVENNY
Was a target for Germany but effective overall against the threat of Adeyemi and had fans cheering with clever footwork at end of first half: (7/10)
BRODIE SPENCER
In for suspended superstar Conor Bradley and covered lots of ground, including racing back to help put Adeyemi under pressure after the break in one-on-one: (6/10)
ISAAC PRICE
Enjoyed growing influence during hosts’ strong second-half performance as Northern Ireland hope increased over an end product: (6/10)
SHEA CHARLES
Called Baumann into action around the hour mark and special mention to his dogged work frustrating £116 million Liverpool playmaker Wirtz during one memorable passage of play, plus produced one driving run practically from box to box to advance home attack: (7/10)
ALI McCANN
The high-level effort now considered standard in the face of a Germany side so strong on the ball, especially before the break: (6/10)
ETHAN GALBRAITH
Playmaker always on the front foot offering creativity and attacking vision alongside impressive work-rate who had crowd close to cheering with one superb long-range drive: (8/10)
JAMIE REID
Sole sight of goal one first-half opening but the forward could only slice his shot high and wide from a promising position inside the box: (5/10)
SUBS
JOSH MAGENNIS (on for Reid, 46 mins): Offered increased physical presence and certainly unsettled the visitors: (6/10)
CALLUM MARSHALL (on for McCann, 74 mins): Control and shot asked one big question of Baumann from a tight angle: (6/10)
PAUL SMYTH (on for McNair, 74 mins): Played his part in late home pressure by winning corner-kicks: (6/10)