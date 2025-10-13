Nick Woltemade’s goal proved decisive as Germany left Belfast with a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win on a night Northern Ireland finished frustrated at lack of reward for the impressive endeavour and energy.

Here’s how the Northern Ireland players rated (out of 10):

BAILEY PEACOCK-FARRELL

It took Germany 69 minutes to force Peacock-Farrell into a first significant stop and he was alert to Gnabry’s near-post drive thanks to strong hands: (6/10)

Northern Ireland’s Ethan Galbraith taking on Germany in Belfast during World Cup qualifying at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park. (Photo William Cherry/PressEye)

PADDY McNAIR

Hard-working as ever, with best work out of the spotlight putting in hard yards as rivals controlled possession: (6/10)

DAN BALLARD

Had the ball in the net but denied by offside flag, comfortable on the ball and proved commanding at the back with strength and leadership: (8/10)

TRAI HUME

As expected against possession-heavy visitors, crucial concentration and energy to help along backline: (6/10)

JUSTIN DEVENNY

Was a target for Germany but effective overall against the threat of Adeyemi and had fans cheering with clever footwork at end of first half: (7/10)

BRODIE SPENCER

In for suspended superstar Conor Bradley and covered lots of ground, including racing back to help put Adeyemi under pressure after the break in one-on-one: (6/10)

ISAAC PRICE

Enjoyed growing influence during hosts’ strong second-half performance as Northern Ireland hope increased over an end product: (6/10)

SHEA CHARLES

Called Baumann into action around the hour mark and special mention to his dogged work frustrating £116 million Liverpool playmaker Wirtz during one memorable passage of play, plus produced one driving run practically from box to box to advance home attack: (7/10)

ALI McCANN

The high-level effort now considered standard in the face of a Germany side so strong on the ball, especially before the break: (6/10)

ETHAN GALBRAITH

Playmaker always on the front foot offering creativity and attacking vision alongside impressive work-rate who had crowd close to cheering with one superb long-range drive: (8/10)

JAMIE REID

Sole sight of goal one first-half opening but the forward could only slice his shot high and wide from a promising position inside the box: (5/10)

SUBS

JOSH MAGENNIS (on for Reid, 46 mins): Offered increased physical presence and certainly unsettled the visitors: (6/10)

CALLUM MARSHALL (on for McCann, 74 mins): Control and shot asked one big question of Baumann from a tight angle: (6/10)