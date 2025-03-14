Charlie Lindsay says representing boyhood club Glentoran “means everything to me” and remains determined to deliver success at The Oval.

Former Rangers and Derby County youngster Lindsay came through the ranks at the Glens, captaining their dominant 2004 academy team which also included current senior stars Johnny Russell and Aaron Wightman.

Lindsay made a permanent return to Glentoran last summer and has registered 23 appearances across all competitions this season as he gets a first consistent taste of senior football – his standout moment scoring in January’s Co Antrim Shield final triumph over Larne which helped the East Belfast outfit end their near five-year wait for silverware glory.

The 21-year-old was also introduced in the second half of last weekend’s BetMcLean Cup showpiece decider defeat to Cliftonville, an occasion which provided Lindsay with yet more crucial experience, and the talented playmaker admits it’s special playing for a club that means so much to his family.

Charlie Lindsay celebrates after helping Glentoran win the Co Antrim Shield earlier this year. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"Glentoran has been in my blood since I was a kid,” he said. “Playing for this club means everything to me.

"My family are lifelong supporters and I want to do everything I can to help get this club back to where it belongs.

"Of course I want to be starting every game, but I also recognise that I’m still developing and adapting to senior football after playing at academy and U21 level in Scotland and England.

“I know I have to keep pushing myself, working hard every day and proving to Declan (Devine) that I deserve a regular place in the team.

"I’m learning so much from Declan, Paddy (McCourt) and Tim (McCann), and Paddy has been particularly influential in helping me develop my attacking play.

“It’s also been special to be back on the pitch alongside Aaron and Johnny after coming through the Academy together.

"If we can bring success back to this club, it would be a huge testament to the Academy and the pathway it provides for young players."

Glentoran’s immediate priority is securing European football for next season, currently occupying second spot in the Premiership ahead of this weekend’s trip to Carrick Rangers – a position which would ensure automatic progression into Conference League qualifying.

After a midweek draw with Glenavon, Declan Devine’s men sit three points ahead of Larne, who they will host on Tuesday evening, and Lindsay knows the importance of getting back to winning ways.

"Every point is crucial now,” he added. “We’ve got three games before the split and we need to get back to winning ways and build momentum.

"That has to start on Saturday at Carrick. It’s always a tough place to go, but we have to play with confidence, aggression and quality to make sure we get the result we need.

"We’ve already had some tight games against Carrick this season and we know what challenges they will bring.

"They have plenty of experience in their squad and players who know how to grind out results. A few of their lads know this club well and will be desperate to get a result against us, so we have to be ready for that challenge.

"That said, we have to focus on ourselves. We have a squad full of quality and we know how to handle these kinds of games.