Portadown dismiss manager links but talks to start with one candidate

Tipton’s exit on Sunday has sparked the search for a fresh face to bolster the club’s battle against relegation.

Sources have revealed ‘informal talks’ with one name planned for tonight - and ruled out any of those currently in public circulation.

Reports have linked former Northern Ireland internationals Warren Feeney and Jim Magilton with the vacancy plus Darren Mullen, the latter the current manager of Championship leaders Newry City AFC.

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton. Pic by Pacemaker.

However, Shamrock Park insiders have dismissed all three names.

With one week until the close of the January transfer window and available league points running out, it is understood club officials remain keen for a quick resolution to the job search and yesterday announced ‘expressions of interest welcome’.

The Ports sit six points adrift in the relegation zone heading into tomorrow’s home clash with Crusaders at Shamrock Park.

Long-serving first-team coach Trevor Williamson is understood ready to step in for the fixture, backed by personnel from across the senior and youth backroom set-ups.

Tonight’s planned pre-match squad session will continue as scheduled and offer players a first opportunity to meet together since news of the departure by Tipton.

That decision was made in the aftermath of a 3-1 loss to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

With a trip to Larne this Saturday evening for the 25th test of the top-flight campaign - and deadline day on the horizon - an appointment over the coming days is considered the target.

And Portadown director of football Peter Hunniford has paid tribute to the work done by Tipton across almost four years as manager of the club he previously served as player.

“In our club statement we described the change as ‘a mutual parting’ and that meeting, although one with a difficult decision made, finished amicably,” said Hunniford. “In football, decisions have to be made but we are grateful to Matthew for his hard work and there will always be a warm welcome by everyone at the club for Matthew and his family.”

TUESDAY’S PREMIERSHIP FIXTURES: Carrick Rangers v Ballymena United, Cliftonville v Linfield, Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts, Glentoran v Coleraine, Portadown v Crusaders, Warrenpoint Town v Larne (all 7.45 kick-offs).

