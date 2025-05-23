Jamie Rea (right) is welcomed to Portadown by manager Niall Currie. (Photo: Portadown FC)

Jamie Rea says he is going to fulfil a childhood dream after completing a move to his boyhood club Portadown.

The full-back has agreed terms with the Ports after bringing an end to his eight-year spell at Mid-Ulster neighbours Loughgall.

The 27-year-old was previously at Portadown Academy before joining rivals Glenavon and subsequently moving on to Ards.

However, he fully established himself in the local game after making the move to Loughgall, where he helped the Bluebirds win the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign.

Rea made a total of 247 appearances during his time at Lakeview Park, although he was unable to stop the Villagers being relegated to the second-tier last season.

On the switch to his local club, Rea told Portadown’s website: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be back at Portadown where I started my football at 6/7 years of age playing for the youth under Robert Davidson.

“I live in Rectory and you can see my house from the stadium, it’s always been a childhood dream to play here. I used to come every week and if I couldn’t make it I used to sit in my neighbours bedroom and watch the games.

“When Niall (Currie) contacted me he explained to me all his and the club's plans and desires to keep improving and keep challenging at the top of this league and hopefully this season can be the start of it. With an unreal season last year after only getting promoted the club can push on now and I’ll be doing all I can to help that happen.

“Also with the club having an unbelievable following and me personally knowing a lot of the fans, I know how much it means to them and the commitment they have to the club, I’ll be making sure I’m doing the exact same and giving my all and see where it takes us.”

Portadown boss Currie was pleased to get the signature of his first signing this summer.

He stated: “We’re delighted to welcome Jamie to the club.