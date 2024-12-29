Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewis MacKinnon admits it was a “no-brainer” decision to extend his stay at Portadown after signing a new contract until the summer of 2026.

The 21-year-old arrived at Shamrock Park from Carrick Rangers ahead of the current Premiership season and has arguably been their standout performer during a sensational return to top-flight football.

Former Rangers youngster MacKinnon has played a part in 20 of Portadown’s 21 league matches this term, only missing a memorable win over Larne due to suspension, and has formed a solid defensive partnership with Baris Altintop.

Only Larne (12), who have played five games fewer, league leaders Linfield (16) and Glentoran (20) have conceded fewer goals so far this season than Niall Currie’s Ports and the signing of MacKinnon has been crucial in that return.

Portadown’s Lewis MacKinnon has signed a contract extension. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

MacKinnon becomes the latest player to commit his future to Portadown after team-mates Ahu Obhakhan, Josh Ukek and Aaron McCarey all signed extensions of their own as they look to continue progressing.

"I’m delighted to sign a contract extension,” said MacKinnon. “The minute the gaffer spoke to me about it, it was a no brainer for me.

“This club has so much potential and the plans going forward are massive. I’m enjoying my time playing for such a great and historic club as Portadown as well as working with a brilliant set of staff and players.

“I feel this is the best place for my development with the hard work continuing and time to kick on.”

The Ports, who will be looking to bounce back from a Boxing Day defeat to rivals Glenavon against Glentoran on Monday evening, have also announced that summer recruit Jamie McDonagh has been placed on the transfer list.

Former Sheffield United youngster McDonagh joined the County Armagh club from Cliftonville after loan spells with Glenavon and Newry City last season.

The 28-year-old shone during the early stages of his time at Solitude and helped Paddy McLaughlin’s side lift the 2021/22 BetMcLean Cup crown, playing 118 minutes in an extra-time success over Coleraine at Windsor Park.