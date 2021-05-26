Ports braced for Lee Bonis bids off ‘serious interest’ from England and Scotland

The Northern Ireland under 21 international has attracted attention from clubs in England and Scotland and could be making a final appearance for his hometown team at Ballymena on Saturday.

Bonis, who scored a 15th goal of the campaign in the midweek win over Dungannon Swifts, has enjoyed a meteoric rise across the past two seasons since moving from Mid-Ulster league football.

Bonis recently spent time on trial at Burnley, with the Ports now part of a ‘strategic partnership’ with the Premier League club.

Portadown striker Lee Bonis. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

And if he can now take that next step across the water, Tipton is confident Bonis will continue to thrive.

“We know there’s been serious interest in Lee and it’s no surprise to me given his performances and progress,” said Tipton. “We finish our season on Saturday and I would expect the phone to be red hot with clubs looking to move forward.

“When you consider that Lee came back to the club out of Mid-Ulster league football just two seasons ago...what he has done is ridiculous.

“And I would fully expect Lee to rise to the next challenge if a move develops.

“We are in constant communication with Lee’s agent.

“Lee has consistently met and exceeded every standard along a journey from Mid-Ulster player to the Championship and now Premiership, plus Northern Ireland under 21s.

“He simply gets better and better and I don’t see that stopping.

“Others may have scored more but when you see Lee, he’s a striker with a brilliant conversion rate who stood up to a first season in the Premiership and excelled.

“To be honest, he can 100 per cent become the complete package.

“He is a finisher with pace and a wonderful work ethic, plus that real desire to improve and constantly push himself.

“For those reasons, I do not expect Lee to still be with us beyond this season.”

