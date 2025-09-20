Linfield assistant manager Ross Oliver celebrated the club’s return to “the winning trail” following a derby point and away defeat as Kyle McClean’s goal double wrapped up a 2-0 victory over Glenavon at Windsor Park.

Here’s the full post-match verdict of Oliver:

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

"You read and hear about this being a result-driven game and that's exactly what it is...2-0 and three points the most important.

Kyle McClean (second left) breaks the deadlock past Glenavon goalkeeper Jacob Carney on his way to a brace of goals during the 2-0 victory for Linfield at Windsor Park. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"We understand where we are, where other teams are and what you're going to come up against.

"With teams coming in and sitting deep it's up to us to find a way to break them down.

"The Ballymena game (midweek 1-0 defeat) we had the majority of possession and conceded a poor goal.

"Credit to Ballymena...they threw their bodies on the line and we probably lacked that wee cutting edge on the night.

"Today was important to just get back on the winning trail, which we did against a team battling for their lives.

"That makes it difficult...you have to try and find a way.”

KYLE McCLEAN…

"We talk about it all the time and again today on the bench...Kyle is probably one of our most intelligent players in terms of seeing the game and understanding the game.

"He’s so intelligent...he puts himself in good areas where he picks up the ball.

"His first goal is a good strike and the second one just as pleasing because of his backing up the play, the setback and his finish.

"He's in the right areas, he understands the game and he knows where to be.

"Today was as good as I've seen him."

SETTING THE TEMPO…

"We always speak to the players about bringing energy to the game.

"You can't rely on supporters or other people...you have to bring that yourself.

"That was one of the key messages today - you have to bring energy and enthusiasm

"You need to bring it to compete in games and to win.

"From the start we were very good."

SAMUEL TAYLOR…

"He's a young player learning the game and we've been impressed with Sam...more importantly as a person, with his attitude top-drawer.”

CHRIS SHIELDS…