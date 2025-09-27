Glenavon have lost nine successive Premiership games following Saturday’s 2-0 reverse at home to Crusaders.

Here’s the verdict of Glenavon assistant boss Colin Coates:

OVERALL PERFORMANCE…

"When it happens week after week after week it's not bad luck any more.

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin (right) with assistant boss Colin Coates. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

"There's a reason for it - whether it's what we're doing in training, certain players not performing at the minute or some players not up to the level.

"We've been trying to work out the solutions to it...today was massively disappointing.

"We'd a really good week in training, three good nights and they were sharp.

"Being honest we probably expected to come in and get a result being at home.

"We gave away a soft goal again, we're punished and you can visibly see the confidence draining from players.

"We haven't scored enough goals and we never created much today.

"Again, mistakes for the second goal and 2-0 down we never looked like getting back into the game."

OUTSIDE PRESSURE...

"More so on the players as we’ve been in the game a long time...people in daily life are talking about it (to players), so it's important they block that out.

"Or social media as there will be things said.

"That's the time the changing room needs to galvanise to circle the wagons and fight your way out of it.

"That's the message we've given...protect each other, look after each other because it's the mate beside you on the pitch who's going to get you out of it.

"We'll protect them as best we can and are going to give it everything."

NINE GAMES WITHOUT A POINT...

"There's no doubt confidence is fragile...given the group as well, young players, a lot of them their first experience of playing regularly in the Premiership.

"Maybe five or six 30 year olds, grizzled, would deal with that better.

"Coming into the league and losing the first few weeks then confidence is fragile, it's up to us to build that up.

"It's up to us to select players who haven't maybe been as affected by that, for the games coming up.

"You know there's so much more in them, it's a good squad of players but given how the season started – losing those first few games – you could feel the pressure building on them,

"The longer that goes on that more difficult that becomes to get that result.”

SELECTION ISSUES...

"You're losing games and you look for solutions so tend to make changes week to week.

"The best teams I ever played in it was generally the same 11 every week, bar one or two.

"We're having to chop and change....levels of performance aren't what you'd hope for, we do have injuries.

"But we don't have them (players available) and there's no point crying about it, every team suffers and it's up to boys to take the opportunity.

"It's trying to find an answer to those problems.”

FEELING IN THE DRESSING ROOM...

"It's difficult for everybody when on this run and the pressure, if you want to call it that, starts to build.

"We're here because we want to be here and help the club and players.

"We're all in this together, there's no 'us and them', we'll keep fighting.

"If we can get some fit boys back on the pitch, get the first goal in a game...that will all help us going forward and see where it takes us.

"You just have to keep believing in what you're doing and backing your players, which we do every week.

"We go out and give them the licence to play...it just hasn't happened yet.

"But we'll keep working with them, keep driving them on and keep looking for an answer to the problems.”

REACTION...

"Early on in the season we had decisions go against us that probably cost us points...which all teams get but it happened early on.

"You could see the pressure building and then games against the top clubs, which you could lose on any given day.

"All we can do is focus on our training and what happens on the pitch...you keep banging the drum and trying different things and looking at everything.