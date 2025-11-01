Annagh United enjoy a four-point lead at the head of the Playr-Fit Championship standings as Adetobi Jinadu’s brace either side of a James Convie finish helped to seal a 3-2 fightback derby win over Loughgall.

Darragh Stewart was on target with a double for Darren Murphy’s host side but Jinadu pushed his league tally to nine across a first Irish League campaign for away success.

Here’s the verdict of Annagh first-team coach Paul Matchett (manager Ciaran McGurgan was sent off at half-time):

Annagh United first-team coach Paul Matchett. (Photo by National World)

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

“All these Championship games are very, very fine margins, there's never much in the match.

"And, to be fair, Loughgall are a very strong team...coming down from the Premiership last year.

“They started well and got an early goal but our team showed great character to fight back, go one each and then 2-1 ahead.

“They came back, a bad mistake by one of our defenders let them back in but the lads had the character to drive on and get the winner towards the end.

"I thought they worked very hard and their fitness maybe showed a bit more towards the end as well.

"Loughgall are a good side, it was always going to be a hard game so just glad that we're getting up the road with three points.”

DIFFERENT WAYS TO WIN...

“What you have to try and get through to the players is not to get frustrated...keep working hard, keep doing the simple things well and, hopefully, it will come through.

"The Championship...there's a lot of fight, a lot of balls in the air, sometimes not a lot of football being played, you have to be able to mix it up.

"You have to be able to play football whenever you can, but then you have to mix it up and do the dirty side of the game, whatever has to be done.

"The lads are all working hard Tuesday and Thursday nights, very good attendance at training.

"And what you see is the work ethic on Tuesday and Thursday coming into Saturday and getting results.

"Football is a simple game but hard work is one of the key aspects of getting good results.”

QUICKFIRE GOALS...

“It got a bit topsy-turvy but we were creating chances...they pulled off a couple of good saves.

"So we just had to keep working hard, keep trying to grind it out even when backs to the wall.

"We have a good, strong defence, basically doing the simple things well...clear the lines and defend well, so that's a good foundation.

ANNAGH ATTACKING STRENGTH...

"He (Adetobi Jinadu) is a very good lad, he lives in Dublin but he's one of the first at training and he's one of the last ones away, so he's been a big asset to the club and he's a first-class attitude.

"He's our leading goalscorer at the minute now, so he's definitely been a good addition to the squad.

"You've got (James) Convie, Alberto (Balde) and Toby (Jinadu)...they're all match-winners, they've all got a wee bit of skill.