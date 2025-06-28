Pre-Season: Premiership trio Cliftonville, Crusaders and Bangor in early action on Saturday
Cliftonville – who will face Gibraltar side FC Josephs in the first qualifying round of the Conference League – saw off Championship side Dundela at Solitude.
The visitors took the lead via the spot as Mark Patton kept his cool from the spot but the teams would go in level at the break as Joe Gormley equalised following good work by Rory Hale.
Hale then went from goal provider to goal scorer to put Cliftonville 2-1 ahead, before Shay Reid put the result beyond doubt by adding the hosts’ third goal of the contest.
Elsewhere, Premiership new-boys Bangor continued their preparations for a return to the top table by edging out Ards Rangers away from home.
Matthew and Ross Ferguson scored the goals for the Seasiders as they sealed a 2-1 success.
Crusaders showed a ruthless streak in front of goal as they scored nine times at home to east Belfast.
Declan Caddell’s side led by five goals at the break as Adam Brooks, Elliot Dunlop, Finley Thorndike, Jay Boyd and Karter Bond all scored.
Trialist ‘B’ notched twice after the interval, with Oli McCart and Kieran McKechnie also on target.
