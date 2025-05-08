Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes “hell of a player” Conor Bradley has the ability to thrive at Liverpool for the next decade with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s impending departure.

With confirmation coming on Monday that England star Alexander-Arnold will leave Anfield this summer, it’s expected Bradley will have an enhanced role for the Reds next term.

The 21-year-old Northern Ireland international racked up 16 Premier League appearances this season as Arne Slot’s side celebrated title glory and also played five time during their Champions League campaign.

He has now received high praise from Neville, who is considered one of his generation’s greatest-ever right-backs having made over 600 appearances for United across all competitions alongside earning 85 international caps.

Liverpool's Conor Bradley. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire)

The 50-year-old won eight league crowns and feels Slot should “invest heavily” in Bradley as he looks to replace Alexander-Arnold.

"I wouldn’t be rushing into signing anybody if I was Liverpool,” said Neville. “I think when you watch him, honestly, I remember seeing Trent’s first game at Old Trafford for Liverpool and thinking he did really well that day because he was really young.

"Conor Bradley is a hell of a player. To be doing what he’s doing in his first few games...they’ll never replace Trent Alexander-Arnold ever again.

"I’ve never seen a right-back kick a ball like that in my life so the idea they are even going to get someone that does what he can...Conor Bradley is different.

"Liverpool will do this, but I’d invest heavily in Conor Bradley. If you bring in someone now as a right-back that undermines him slightly...you end up swapping.

"Bringing in a right-sided centre-back who can play right-back – Joe Gomez would be perfect if he was fit – but I think with Conor Bradley he’s that good that he can be Liverpool’s right-back for the next 10 years.”

Bradley was named Northern Ireland’s Player of the Year after enjoying an outstanding 2024, which included captaining his country on two occasions and scoring a first international goal.

Having grown up as a Liverpool supporter, the Castlederg native admits the current success is extra special – and he’s hungry for more.

“Whenever you join a club like Liverpool you dream of winning the Premier League,” he told BBC Sport NI. “I have supported Liverpool all of my life...it’s my dream club, I am a Liverpool fan all my life so I am enjoying my time here.