Preston North End have confirmed the signing of highly-rated Cliftonville teenager Shay Reid, who admits it’s a “huge honour” to join the Championship club.

Reid enjoyed a successful trial period with Preston last month, scoring against both Sheffield Wednesday and Wrexham, who were also closely tracking the forward.

The News Letter reported in June that Preston were amongst those interested in making a move for Reid, alongside the likes of Celtic and Aberdeen, and that he was spending a week in England with the club.

Preston have now officially won the race to acquire Reid’s services with the 17-year-old signing an initial two-year scholarship deal with the club’s Academy before moving onto a one-year professional contract.

Preston North End have confirmed the signing of Shay Reid. (Photo by Preston North End)

The club also have the option to extend by a further 12 months.

“I’m so excited and honoured to be in this position today, signing for Preston North End,” Reid told the club’s website. “It’s a huge honour to be joining a club with such history, passion, and incredible supporters.

"I can’t wait to give everything on the pitch and make the fans proud every time I wear the shirt.

“I need to give a massive thanks to my family, previous clubs, coaches and FullNinety for the part you’ve all played in this move. I aim to make every one of you proud.”

Reid scored 51 goals across all competitions for the Reds’ U20 and U18 teams last season, topping the U20 Premiership Development League goalscoring charts after netting 23 times in 32 matches.

He also showed his sharpshooting prowess at U18 level, registering a further 21 goals across 25 league appearances.

Reid has been involved with Cliftonville’s senior squad during pre-season and marked his maiden outing by scoring in their 3-1 friendly win over second-tier Dundela at Solitude.

