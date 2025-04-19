RANKED: The 11 youngest goalscorers in this season's Premiership as Linfield teenage sensation Kalum Thompson joins list

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 19th Apr 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2025, 11:59 BST
Teenage sensation Kalum Thompson ticked off a significant milestone by scoring his first Premiership goal for Linfield against Larne on Friday evening, but where does he rank in terms of the youngest to strike this season?

The 16-year-old produced a superb performance after being handed a senior start by David Healy with the Blues boss rotating his squad at Inver Park, handing opportunities to a number of Linfield’s U20 league champions.

Northern Ireland youth international Thompson is another exciting talent coming through the ranks at Windsor Park and has now racked up four Premiership appearances.

After Thompson's first goal, we take a look at the 11 youngest players to score in the top-flight this season.

NOTE: Data is courtesy of Transfermarkt and only includes Premiership fixtures.

Chris Atherton holds many records, including the youngest Premiership player of the past 17 years and youngest to feature in a match in the United Kingdom, and the Chelsea-bound talent is also this season's youngest scorer. He was 16 years 4 months 13 days when he scored against Loughgall in March.

1. Chris Atherton (Glenavon)

Chris Atherton holds many records, including the youngest Premiership player of the past 17 years and youngest to feature in a match in the United Kingdom, and the Chelsea-bound talent is also this season's youngest scorer. He was 16 years 4 months 13 days when he scored against Loughgall in March. Photo: Alan Weir

Kalum Thompson comes in at number two after scoring in Linfield's 2-1 defeat to Larne at Inver Park. The Northern Ireland youth international was 16 years 6 months and 20 days when he netted his maiden senior Blues goal, adding to his Harry Cavan Youth Cup final strike and U20 Premiership winner's medal.

2. Kalum Thompson (Linfield)

Kalum Thompson comes in at number two after scoring in Linfield's 2-1 defeat to Larne at Inver Park. The Northern Ireland youth international was 16 years 6 months and 20 days when he netted his maiden senior Blues goal, adding to his Harry Cavan Youth Cup final strike and U20 Premiership winner's medal. Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Another talented teenager coming through at Glenavon, Paul McGovern was aged 17 years 16 days when he came off the bench to score a dramatic winner for the Lurgan Blues against Carrick Rangers with his first touch in January.

3. Paul McGovern (Glenavon)

Another talented teenager coming through at Glenavon, Paul McGovern was aged 17 years 16 days when he came off the bench to score a dramatic winner for the Lurgan Blues against Carrick Rangers with his first touch in January. Photo: Alan Weir

Ryan Corrigan has made a big impact at Cliftonville this season, playing a key role in their BetMcLean Cup triumph - it was Corrigan who provided the assist for Joe Gormley's winner in the final. He struck in the Reds' 2-1 win over Linfield at Windsor Park in October aged 17 years 6 months 6 days.

4. Ryan Corrigan (Cliftonville)

Ryan Corrigan has made a big impact at Cliftonville this season, playing a key role in their BetMcLean Cup triumph - it was Corrigan who provided the assist for Joe Gormley's winner in the final. He struck in the Reds' 2-1 win over Linfield at Windsor Park in October aged 17 years 6 months 6 days. Photo: David Maginnis

