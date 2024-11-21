RANKED: The 11 youngest Irish League managers to take charge in the Premiership since 2009

According to Transfermarkt, 30 managers under the age of 40 have taken charge of a Premiership match since the start of the 2009/10 season and it’s time to look back through and see who makes the list of youngest 11.
NOTE: Data is taken from Transfermarkt and is for the Premiership only
1. Stephen McDonnell (Warrenpoint Town)
Stephen McDonnell hadn't yet turned 26 when he became Warrenpoint Town's manager, taking charge of his first game - a 3-1 win over Ballymena United in March 2018 - aged 25 years 11 months 22 days. McDonnell helped the club reach an Irish Cup semi-final and most recently was manager of Glenavon. Photo: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty
2. Gary McAlister (Glenavon)
Gary McAlister was placed in interim charge of Glenavon following Gary Hamilton's departure in September 2023 and was at the helm for two matches - a 2-1 win over Carrick Rangers and defeat to Crusaders - before Stephen McDonnell was appointed. Stepping up from his U20 role, McAlister was aged 31 years 27 days. Photo: Alan Weir
3. Gary Hamilton (Glenavon)
Gary Hamilton was aged 31 years 02 months 11 days when he took over as Glenavon's player-manager in December 2011 and he enjoyed nearly 12 years at Mourneview Park. The former Glentoran striker won two Irish Cup crowns with the Lurgan Blues. Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye
4. Oran Kearney (Coleraine)
Oran Kearney's first game in charge of Coleraine, when he was 32 years 06 months 10 days, was a 1-0 win over Ballymena United in February 2011. Having previously been at Limavady United, Kearney won the 2017/18 Irish Cup with the Bannsiders and was in charge for two spells. He's now their Director of Football. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Presseye
