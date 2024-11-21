RANKED: The 11 youngest Irish League managers to take charge in the Premiership since 2009

4 . Oran Kearney (Coleraine)

Oran Kearney's first game in charge of Coleraine, when he was 32 years 06 months 10 days, was a 1-0 win over Ballymena United in February 2011. Having previously been at Limavady United, Kearney won the 2017/18 Irish Cup with the Bannsiders and was in charge for two spells. He's now their Director of Football. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Presseye