RANKED: The 15 youngest players to make a Premiership appearance since 2009

1 . Chris Atherton (Glenavon)

A young player destined for big things with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea on the horizon, Chris Atherton became the youngest-ever player to feature in a match in the United Kingdom, coming on in the League Cup aged 13 years and 329 days, and was still only 14 years 06 months 03 days when he was introduced for his Premiership debut against Carrick Rangers in April 2023. He has further enhanced his reputation this season, making 18 appearances and scored his maiden senior goal against Loughgall. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press