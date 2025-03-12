RANKED: The 15 youngest players to make a Premiership appearance since 2009

Hawe, who will join the Saints academy this summer, was aged only 15 years, nine months and nine days when Jim Ervin handed him a maiden top-flight outing, overtaking Cliftonville’s Coran Madden by only nine days in this campaign’s chart, while Chris Atherton (Glenavon), Brandon Downey (Crusaders), Matthew Burns (Coleraine) and Kalum Thompson (Linfield) have also featured before their 16th birthday this term.
Inspired by Hawe’s history-making Ballymena moment, we look back on the 15 youngest players to make a top-flight Irish League appearance since the 2009/10 season.
NOTE: All age data is courtesy of Transfermarkt.
1. Chris Atherton (Glenavon)
A young player destined for big things with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea on the horizon, Chris Atherton became the youngest-ever player to feature in a match in the United Kingdom, coming on in the League Cup aged 13 years and 329 days, and was still only 14 years 06 months 03 days when he was introduced for his Premiership debut against Carrick Rangers in April 2023. He has further enhanced his reputation this season, making 18 appearances and scored his maiden senior goal against Loughgall. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
2. Alex McIlmail (Glenavon)
Alex McIlmail was only aged 15 years 01 month 26 days when he was introduced off the bench in Glenavon's 5-1 Premiership victory over Carrick Rangers in February 2016. Two months later he made a first start against Linfield before going on to spend time at the likes of PSNI, H&W Welders and Donaghadee. Now 24, McIlmail is starring for Amateur League outfit Abbey Villa, scoring 12 times as they gained Premier Division promotion last term. Photo: William Cherry / Presseye
3. Jack Patterson (Crusaders)
Jack Patterson made his Crusaders Premiership debut aged 15 years 02 months 17 days in a 4-0 win over Warrenpoint Town at Seaview in January 2021. He made four league appearances in total for the North Belfast club before moving to Premier League outfit Everton and is currently starring for their U21 side. Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton
4. Paul McGovern (Newry City)
Paul McGovern was aged 15 years 03 months 20 days when he first appeared for Newry City in April 2023. He has since gone on to star for Co Armagh in the SuperCupNI and at youth level with Northern Ireland. He moved to Glenavon last summer and has been a regular in their matchday squads. Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye