Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​It was honours even in the ‘Big Two’ showdown between Linfield and Glentoran at the BetMcLean Oval as the old rivals finished with a red card apiece.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh emerged his team’s hero, producing two memorable saves either side of half-time to deny Glentoran striker Jordan Jenkins on both occasions.

It was a typical high-octane derby fixture as teams finished the game with only 10 men - with Blues defender Sam Roscoe picking up two yellow cards, as well as Glentoran skipper Marcus Kane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the Glens who had the first sniff at goal on 12 minutes. Jenkins cleverly twisted and turned away from Chris Shields and Scot Whiteside, but his left-footed shot drifted hopelessly wide.

Kodi Lyons-Foster (left) battling with Linfield's Chris Shields

But the Blues had a let-off three minutes later. Dan Amos whipped in a corner-kick from the right that was met by David Fisher, but his header was deflected wide off a defender.

Healy’s men were being pinned back for spells. From another Amos delivery, the ball broke to Dylan Connolly, whose fierce volley ricocheted off Jamie Mulgrew, before James Singleton ballooned the rebound over the crossbar.

The home team threatened again, with both full-backs involved. Skipper Kane managed to knock down a Cammy Palmer free kick for Lyons-Foster, who hooked his shot wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenkins was then presented with the best chance so far after 32 minutes. The striker latched on to a great little flick from Singleton, but with only Walsh to beat, he could only flick his shot wide of the target.

Linfield swept to the other end and almost sneaked into the lead with the first tangible attack. Kirk Millar managed to drill a low cross in from the right and Joel Cooper came steaming on but couldn’t get a vital touch to take the ball over the line.

It was frenetic stuff. Walsh then had a let-off seconds later when he spilled a 20-yard tree kick from Amos but was fortunate the ball bounced wide.

Before the interval, the Glens were deprived again when Cooper was shamefully dispossessed, which resulted in the chance falling for Jenkins, but his low shot was brilliantly saved by the feet of Walsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the restart and Jenkins was presented with a replica chance when he went through one-one-one with Walsh, but once again, but the big shot stopper saved with his feet.

The Walsh-Jenkins duel then took on another twist just before the hour when the striker gobbled up Fuad Sule’s long punt forward only for the goalkeeper to come rushing off to haul him down, which earned him a yellow card from referee Shane Andrews.

Against all the odds the Blues almost forged into the lead seconds later when Millar’s cross was met by Fallon, only to see his header come off the crossbar.

The game then erupted for all the wrong reasons, when Roscoe got into a tangle with David Fisher and referee Shane Andrews produced the second yellow card of the afternoon to the defender.