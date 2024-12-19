Having returned from a three-month injury lay-off to help Linfield further extend their advantage at the Premiership’s summit, Sam Roscoe understands the importance of maintaining winning momentum heading into Saturday’s showdown with Glenavon.

A 1-0 victory over second-placed Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday evening, courtesy of a fine Joel Cooper strike, means David Healy’s side are now 11 points clear at the top and in a formidable position to go on and reclaim the Gibson Cup.

While almost every team has struggled for consistency in terms of results this season, the Blues have been somewhat of an exception, only losing four of 20 matches – two of which came against rivals Glentoran – while they’ve scored more goals (39) than any of their rivals and conceded less (16) than everyone else outside of Larne (12), who have played six games fewer.

With pre-season title favourites Larne not playing a league fixture again until Monday evening, Healy’s men could open up a whopping 25 point advantage over the Inver Reds, who will have seven matches to catch up on due to European commitments, by beating Glenavon at Windsor Park.

The South Belfast outfit are also welcoming back key players at an important time with Roscoe returning to make two consecutive starts after picking up an injury in August while defensive partner Ben Hall has also starred in the last two wins, marking his first Premiership involvement since April.

With the likes of Stephen Fallon and Robbie McDaid involved in matchday squads once again too, adding important strength in depth, the Blues are sitting in a healthy position.

"It has been good to get straight back in,” Roscoe told the club’s media channel. “I was out for three months so it's about getting your body back up to speed and hopefully over the next few games I can do that.

"It was good to come back to two clean sheets and two wins so that has been massive for us.

"Absolutely (we’d have taken being in this position).

"If you look back there are probably points we've dropped that maybe we shouldn't have but if we were offered 11 points clear at this stage of the season we would have snatched your hand off for it."

Glenavon have enjoyed a mini-resurgence under new manager Paddy McLaughlin, who picked up his first victory in charge of the Lurgan Blues on Tuesday by beating Crusaders 3-1 at Mourneview Park.

That ended an eight-game winless league run and helped them move six points clear of bottom side Loughgall while they’ve now scored six goals in their last two outings, compared to 11 in their previous 18.

"They have a new manager so they'll have different ideas and that'll be something we have to look at this week and see what they are doing,” said Roscoe. “Getting nine points this week would be massive and we know that in the dressing room.