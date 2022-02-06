Robbie McDaid hails ‘professional job’as Glentoran outclass students

Mick McDermott’s team were just too hot to handle for the outclassed students – the high-flying East Belfast side will now meet Newry City in the quarter-finals at the BetMcLean Oval early next month.

It was McDaid who really killed the game as a contest midway through the first half. He bagged a delicious double sandwiched between goals from Michael O’Connor and Shay McCartan, who rammed home an unstoppable 30-yard free kick.

“Our intensity was good from the off, we spoke about it before the game,” said McDaid. “We knew we had to be on it for the first 10 or 15 minutes.

Robbie McDaid netted a brace as Glentoran defeated Queen’s University 4-0.

“We got a couple of early goals to make it easier for ourselves. The conditions were tough, but we managed the game well. The boys got plenty of shots off at goal and probably could have won by more - we hit the woodwork on four occasions.

“It as a thoroughly professional performance. I should really have had a hat-trick.

“My header in the first half just went past and then after the restart I shot straight at the goalkeeper, when I could have done better.

“I think their manager stated before the game there would be no match balls handed out, so it didn’t really matter - I was just happy to get on the scoresheet.”

The Glens now have their sights firmly fixed on a League and Cup double – they currently sit at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

“With the squad we have, why shouldn’t we think of winning trophies?” added McDaid.

“But take nothing for granted, there are a lot of good teams in this League.

“At the same time, we have to set our targets high. We’ll take it one game at a time and hopefully come the end of the season it will stand us in good stead.

“Personally, I love the Irish Cup. I managed to score the winner against Ballymena United in the final a couple of years ago. Unfortunately, we didn’t really get the full enjoyment of winning the cup because of the Covid situation.

“Our incentive is to get back to that sunny day in May in front of a packed Windsor Park. It would be great to reach the final and I think we have squad to do it – I think we’ve a great chance.”

Queen’s University boss Peter Thompson admitted it was men against boys at times.

“Good luck to Glentoran, ” he said. “There is a vast improvement in the team compared to the one we faced two years ago - they are well organsied, well drilled and play good football.

“They are massive specimens of men as opposed to our 19-year-old freshers.

“I thought we were tremendous in terms of effort and commitment,” he said.

“We knew it was going to be a tough ask, they are a good side.”

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY: Brown, Corry, Calvert, C McGuinness, S McGuinness, Bonnes (Green 82), McIlroy (O’Hare 78), Mulgrew, Atrach, McKenna, (Farrens 66), Young 6. Subs not used: Gawne, Doherty, Deeney, Lavery.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Marshall, Marron, McClean, Kane (Garrett 75), Murray (Plum 62), McCartan, Clucas (Burns 62), R Donnelly (McMenamin 82), O’Connor, McDaid (Cushnie 62). Subs not used: Glendinning, J Donnelly.

REFEREE: Ross Dunlop.

