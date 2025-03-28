Rodney McAree chasing 'dream' Irish Cup final return almost 20 years after captaining beloved Dungannon Swifts on biggest stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Almost 20 years on from captaining Dungannon Swifts in what remains their sole Irish Cup final appearance, Rodney McAree admits it’s his “dream” to lead them back to the showpiece decider as manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McAree has spent time at English giants including Liverpool and Fulham, where he remains a cult hero after scoring a vital winner in the final minute against Carlisle United which helped seal promotion, but Dungannon Swifts was his first love and he’s still pouring every ounce of himself into driving standards at the County Tyrone club.

The McAree name is engrained in Dungannon’s DNA with Rodney following in the footsteps of his father Joe, an Irish League legend who also managed the senior side and has played a key role in helping develop future Northern Ireland internationals including Conor Bradley and Terry Devlin through his work with Dungannon United Youth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAree finished his playing career at Stangmore Park, leading them back to Northern Ireland’s top flight where they’ve remained ever since, and donned the captain’s armband in the big dance at Windsor Park in 2007 after beating Coagh United, Newry City, Armagh City and Cliftonville along the way.

Rodney McAree celebrates scoring Dungannon Swifts' second goal in their Irish Cup final defeat to Linfield in 2007. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Pacemaker Press)

Having gone behind twice in the first half to Linfield, McAree scored an equaliser to draw the sides level at 2-2, which is how the match finished before David Jeffrey’s Blues secured Irish Cup glory via a 3-2 penalty shoot-out success.

While McAree struck his spot-kick beyond Alan Mannus, it wasn’t enough to stop Dungannon becoming the first-ever team to lose an Irish Cup final on penalties, but he’s now one match away from bringing his beloved Swifts back to the National Stadium and wants his players to get their own experience of the biggest day in Irish League football.

"It was amazing, it was great to go out and be captain of Dungannon Swifts that day,” recalls McAree on the journey. "The dream has always been to lead them out again as head coach or manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Looking back there's still hurt, you lost the game on penalties but there's massive satisfaction that we ran Linfield as close as we did that day.

"On another day we maybe get a better outcome.

"We're now looking forward to Saturday as it's another opportunity to try and get to another final of the Irish Cup, but we know it's not going to be easy.

"It's not every season you'll have the opportunity to get to an Irish Cup final irrespective of who you play in the semi-final.

"A semi-final is an opportunity to get to a final but it's the worst possible stage of a competition if you lose it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will have to make sure that we are at our very best if we're going to progress."

The only thing standing in Dungannon’s way from another potential date with destiny is Bangor, the Championship leaders who have already emphatically dispatched Premiership opposition in the shape of Glentoran.

Despite a hugely successful season which has included securing their first top-six finish in 15 years and three potential avenues open to European football, McAree isn’t taking anything for granted ahead of their Seaview meeting, diligently doing his homework as the Swifts look to avoid becoming another surprise Seasiders scalp.

"They are very dangerous opposition,” he added. “You only have to ask Glentoran about them when you look at the last round and how quickly they came out of the traps, the energy they had and the questions they asked the Glens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've watched them twice and we've had them watched on two other occasions as well so it's not as if we haven't done our homework.

"We know what we're going to come up against and we've tried to prepare as best we can.

"This club is normally going into this stage of the season looking over its shoulder hoping to get points to stay in the league and avoid relegation, so to be in the position where we are in the top six, four points off second and have an Irish Cup semi-final coming up...we are absolutely delighted.

"We know it's not going to be easy, Bangor are a very good side who have been used to winning games of football all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're going to have to be at our best and be mentally prepared for a very tough game.

"It could be a huge final month of the season for us, but it could also be not so good.