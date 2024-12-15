Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree is enjoying every moment of watching his side “punching above our weight” after a late Andrew Mitchell penalty helped move them into second spot with a 1-0 Premiership victory over Ballymena United.

It has been a memorable campaign for the Swifts, who sat third-bottom at this stage last season, winning 10 of their 20 league matches so far and they’ve also kept more clean sheets (10) than any other top-flight side, putting together a run of four unbeaten ahead of Tuesday’s showdown with league leaders Linfield at Stangmore Park.

Having been denied multiple times by Ballymena goalkeeper Sean O’Neill, McAree had flashbacks to the start of last season when a late Noah Stewart strike sealed all three points against the run of play, but Mitchell kept his cool to slot home after Cahal McGinty was brought down in the penalty area by Joe Moore.

"We have to enjoy it,” McAree told the club’s media channel. “It has been a fantastic start to the season and 20 games and we find ourselves in second spot, just behind Linfield, and we have to enjoy it.

Dungannon Swifts celebrate after Andrew Mitchell's late penalty secured victory over Ballymena United. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

"We're maybe punching above our weight a little bit with our league position but we'll enjoy it and ride the crest of the wave for as long as it will continue.

"We had a very similar game against Ballymena last season where we were excellent at home and Sean O'Neill made save after save and Noah Stewart ran up the pitch late on to score the winner and beat us 1-0.

"Today in stages of the first half I thought it was going to be similar. We didn't start the game that well but we'd a good 15 or 20 minute period where we created opportunities and Sean O'Neill makes a lot of good saves.

"I thought at that stage it wasn't going to be our day but we spoke about staying in the game, trying to keep a clean sheet and giving ourselves an opportunity to get an ugly three points and that's what we've done."

O’Neill has been one of Ballymena’s standout players in what has been an inconsistent campaign for Jim Ervin’s side, who lost their opening four league matches before winning eight on the bounce to temporarily sit top of the Premiership table.

They’ve since lost six of their last seven, dropping to seventh but still only six points adrift of the second-placed Swifts, and McAree says he had full faith in substitute Mitchell to slot home his fourth league goal of the campaign, which helped them leapfrog Cliftonville after Jim Magilton’s men fell to a 2-0 defeat against Portadown at Shamrock Park.

"We all know Sean O'Neill is a wonderful goalkeeper and he always has been,” added McAree. “He's a leader, great man to have in the dressing room and he showed his qualities today.

"It was a case of us persevering. In the second half it was the only time we completed three or four passes and we found Cahal McGinty in the box and he got fouled and big Mitch put it away.